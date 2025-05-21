How Fast Is The Yamaha Bolt R-Spec & How Much HP Does It Have?

When it comes to Yamaha motorcycles, a few expectations typically arise. One is the premium quality of the bike, from the materials used to the assembly of the parts. The second is the performance associated with these bikes. Yamaha boasts several high-horsepower motorcycles, some of which, like the classic Yamaha YZF-R1 sports bike, easily reach the 200 hp mark. But even Yamaha's tamer motorcycles have quite a following. Among these is the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec, a stylish yet comfortable cruiser motorcycle often considered a strong alternative to the Harley-Davidson Sportster.

Yamaha introduced the Bolt R-Spec in 2014, and has a new variant of the bike ready on offer for 2025. Over the years, the Bolt has consistently featured a 942cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin motor for its C- and R-Spec models. The engine is rated for about 53 hp at 5500 rpm and 59.3 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm. While Yamaha hasn't published the engine's top speed, owners have reported reaching around 105 mph on their Yamaha Bolts. Let's take a closer look at the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec to determine if it might surpass other urban performance bobbers available today.