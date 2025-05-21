How Fast Is The Yamaha Bolt R-Spec & How Much HP Does It Have?
When it comes to Yamaha motorcycles, a few expectations typically arise. One is the premium quality of the bike, from the materials used to the assembly of the parts. The second is the performance associated with these bikes. Yamaha boasts several high-horsepower motorcycles, some of which, like the classic Yamaha YZF-R1 sports bike, easily reach the 200 hp mark. But even Yamaha's tamer motorcycles have quite a following. Among these is the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec, a stylish yet comfortable cruiser motorcycle often considered a strong alternative to the Harley-Davidson Sportster.
Yamaha introduced the Bolt R-Spec in 2014, and has a new variant of the bike ready on offer for 2025. Over the years, the Bolt has consistently featured a 942cc air-cooled SOHC V-twin motor for its C- and R-Spec models. The engine is rated for about 53 hp at 5500 rpm and 59.3 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm. While Yamaha hasn't published the engine's top speed, owners have reported reaching around 105 mph on their Yamaha Bolts. Let's take a closer look at the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec to determine if it might surpass other urban performance bobbers available today.
The R-Spec is great for new and experienced riders alike
The Yamaha R-Spec has always been one of the best cruisers in terms of its accessibility. Its low saddle and compact build can be excellent for novice bikers, while its power and responsiveness attract more advanced riders seeking an urban cruiser. The bike measures 90.2 inches long, 37.2 inches wide, and 44.1 inches tall. The Bolt R-Spec also features a 5.1-inch ground clearance and 542-pound wet weight, which are stats that won't scare away a newbie to motorcycles.
The 2025 R-Spec's V-Twin features four valves, a bore and stroke of 85.0 millimeters by 83.0 millimeters, and a 9.0:1 compression ratio, all paired with a 5-speed, multiplate wet clutch transmission, making the bike a head-turner for anyone who knows their way around motorcycles. There's also the bike's hydraulic single-disc brakes, Bridgestone Exedra G721 and G722 tires, dual piggyback rear shocks, and telescopic front fork to keep things interesting. The motorcycle has a fuel capacity of 3.4 gallons and achieves a mileage of 51 miles per gallon. But is all this enough to make it stand out among its peers?
Rivals from Harley-Davidson and Triumph
Several reputable motorcycle brands offer products for the same clientele as the Bolt R-Spec. Key among these is Harley-Davidson with its Sportster bikes. Initially, the R-Spec competed against the Iron 883, which Harley replaced with the Revolution-powered Sportster Nightster. The Nightster's liquid-cooled Max 975T V-twin is capable of producing 91 hp, which almost doubles that of the R-Spec engine. A few interesting details also make the Nightster shine, like its 481-pound weight and the iconic Harley-Davidson vintage styling that has been around since the late '50s.
Another notable competitor is Triumph with its Speed Twin 1200 RS, a bobber powered by a liquid-cooled, eight-valve, 1200cc SOHC motor rated at 103.5 hp. Compared to the R-Spec's engine, there is clearly a significant increase in power output, which may attract many to the Speed Twin RS. However, the Speed Twin RS has a starting price of $15,995 (plus $725 destination); the R-Spec is much cheaper at $8,999 (plus $625 destination). The Sportster Nightster, regarded as one of the most affordable Harley-Davidsons today, sits between the two, at $9,999 (plus $730 destination).