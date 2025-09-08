Every Aircraft Carrier Japan Had Active During World War 2

To prevent an arms race after World War 1, several governments signed the Washington Naval Treaty of 1922 to limit the construction of wartime naval vessels. However, many signers only followed the letter of the treaty, not the spirit.

While Japanese engineers altered the Akagi to comply with the Washington Naval Treaty, the Chitose-class carriers were intended to "cheat" the treaty. These ships, which consisted of the IJN Chitose and IJN Chiyoda, were designed as seaplane tenders (ships that supported the operation of seaplanes) that could quickly convert into aircraft carriers if (sorry, when) war was declared. While the Chitose was a straight up tender/carrier, the Chiyoda underwent even further modifications. In May of 1940, the ship received an overhaul that let it carry Japan's Type A Kō-hyōteki midget submarines at the cost of reduced seaplane storage.

The Chitose and Chiyoda were ordered in 1934, launched in 1936, and commissioned in 1938, just in time to serve in the Second Sino-Japanese War. Both ships served in their seaplane tender and aircraft carrier configurations, and saw action in campaigns such as the Dutch East Indies Campaign and the Solomon Islands Campaign. The Chitose and Chiyoda were destroyed during the Battle of Cape Engaño. While the Chiyoda was lost at sea with all hands onboard, the Chitose was towed away, but that rescue attempt only lasted about half an hour before the ship inevitably capsized.