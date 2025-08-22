How Many Aircraft Carriers Did The US Have During World War 2?

Six fleet and light carrier classes were in commission during the war, with eight more escort and training carrier classes. The entire Lexington-class and Yorktown-class carriers were already in service at the onset of World War II, as well as the single ship-class carriers Ranger and Wasp. The Essex Class is the most numerous Aircraft Carrier class in the U.S. Navy inventory, with 17 ships in service and 14 seeing combat by 1945. Its lead ship, USS Essex, was completed in 1942 and started operations in 1943. There were also the Independence-class light carriers, which were envisioned as a stopgap measure in case the Essex-class fleet carriers were delayed. These ships were converted from light cruisers, with nine ships entering service.

In total, 26 fleet and light carriers joined the U.S. Navy's ranks during World War II. However, the U.S. Navy also fielded smaller aircraft carriers. These include the Long Island-class (1), Charger-class (1), Bogue-class (11), Sangamon-class (4), Casablanca-class (50), and Commencement Bay-class (10) escort carriers, and two training carriers, the USS Sable and the USS Wolverine, stationed in the Great Lakes.

All in all, the United States had put a total of 112 aircraft carriers into service by the end of the war, with 11 lost in enemy action. That meant it had 101 aircraft carriers actively serving across the world in September 1945. By comparison, Japan started the war with 11 aircraft carriers and built 17 during the war, of which only eight entered service, revealing how the U.S.'s industrial might defeated its adversary.