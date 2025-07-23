WWII History: Why Were Aircraft Carriers Stationed In The Great Lakes?

While the 20th century brought humanity some of its most significant innovations across numerous fields, such as our most impactful modern invention, the internet, it was also marked by one of the darkest periods in modern human history: the Second World War. Each side in this terrible conflict was eager to gain the upper hand, which meant having the best weapons, gear, and troops, as well as topographical advantages. On the American side, the military had gathered some of the most talented minds of the century, from seasoned veterans to scientists eager to make an impact in the war.

However, it's common knowledge that war is usually an insatiable machine, with an appetite for new gear and troops at every turn. While those with blessed minds and hands worked on vehicles and weapons, refining war tactics, a part of the U.S. Navy was busy training new carrier pilots in the Great Lakes. But how did things get to this point, and why couldn't the military utilize the vast ocean waters surrounding the country's outer borders?