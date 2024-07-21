What Was The Largest Japanese Aircraft Carrier Ever And How Did It Sink?

Of all the countries that have aircraft carriers, one could argue that Japan is technically not on that list, as the country exclusively operates helicopter carriers. That wasn't always the case, though. In World War II, the small island nation operated a couple of aircraft carriers, including the Shinano. Named after a medieval Japanese province, the Shinano had a displacement of 68,000 tons, a length of 872 feet, a 119-foot beam, room for 2,400 sailors, and accommodations for 47 fighter planes and 120 reserve aircraft. While 872 feet is nothing compared to the 1,106 feet that the world's largest aircraft carrier today is, the Shinano was the second largest ship of its time.

Unlike other aircraft carriers that were on the front lines and typically the flagship of a fleet, though, Japan had different plans for the Shinano. It served as a support vessel for its fleet where damaged planes would land to receive repairs, fuel, and munitions. Interestingly, the original plan for the carrier didn't envision the Shinano with its own aircraft, giving it only enough space to take planes from other carriers.

However, there were some within the Imperial Navy who didn't agree with this mission. The supercarrier not having its own aircraft onboard was a real sticking point, so after much debate, the powers-that-be compromised and carved out space on the ship for fighter planes. It would still operate as a support vessel, but carrying 47 planes gave it additional defensive capabilities it wouldn't have had prior.