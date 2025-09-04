How To Buy A Used Digital Camera: What To Look For (No Matter Price Or Brand)

Photography is an incredibly rewarding hobby — and for many, it's a fruitful career. If you're exploring photography for the first time or upgrading on a budget, we've gone ahead and run down all the information you'll need when buying a new (used, that is,) digital camera. If you're into portraits, travel, or video, or you have absolutely no idea where to start — there's something on this list for everyone.

We've broken down our list into three main groups: DSLR, mirrorless, and compact/fixed lens cameras. Between these three, we've shared recommendations at high-, mid-, and low-price ranges for the category. These aren't the absolute cheapest cameras of every type, but it's a great list to help figure out what features you need.

The first thing you should consider before you drop your hard-earned cash on a camera is the way that you'll use it. Are you looking for a beginner camera or a professional looking for a backup for your main rig? Will you be using your camera for portraiture, product photography, fast-moving subjects (like sports), or shooting video in addition to taking photos? The better you understand how you'll actually use a camera, the more likely you are to find a good used digital camera that will work for your needs.