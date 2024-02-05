5 Valuable Pieces Of Old Tech You Can Find Cheap At Garage Sales
Centuries ago, when a ship would arrive in a port, sailors would unload leftover and damaged cargo and put it up for sale. In 19th century America, churches and charities often organized similar events, letting people rummage through piles of random items.
These rummage sales, as they were called, can be described as the earliest precursor to what we now know as garage sales or yard sales. And while the internet may have changed the way we do business, Americans across the nation still organize garage sales to declutter their homes and make some extra money while at it.
Traditions and culture aside, those who know what to look for can often make a real score at a garage sale. All it takes is a bit of patience, and an ounce of bargaining skill. Here are five pieces of old tech that you might be able to snag for a reasonable price the next time one of your neighbors decides to do a spring cleaning.
Analog audio equipment
People have always wanted to listen to music on the go. Long before Spotify and Tidal, we had MP3 players and CD players. Before that, there was the Walkman. First released in the early 1980s, it changed our relationship to music forever, turning a traditionally communal activity into a deeply personal experience. And guess what? You might be able to get one for cheap at a garage sale.
In fact, all sorts of audio equipment is often put up for sale by people who are content with playing music through their smartphones: boomboxes, speakers, tape recorders, cassette players, headphones — you don't have to be an audiophile to appreciate them for what they are. If you're an amateur DJ or a hobby musician, you probably shouldn't miss the next garage sale in your area. If you're lucky, you could get your hands on analog recording equipment, a musical instrument, an amplifier, or an old record player.
Retro consoles and video games
In September 2023, the YouTube Culture and Trends team revealed that retro gaming content is more popular than ever, with thousands of videos being uploaded every day. Clearly, this isn't just a temporary fad, but rather a real trend that will probably continue as the perception of what is retro evolves.
You don't need more than a browser to play the vast majority of vintage "Super Mario" games nowadays, but that's not the same as playing them on a NES. Just like watching a YouTube walkthrough of "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater" is not remotely the same as actually playing it on a PS2. How would you go about getting your hands on a retro console or video game? By attending a garage sale or two, of course. It's not that you shouldn't browse online marketplaces, but you're probably far more likely to find hidden gems for cheap when someone is cleaning out their childhood bedroom.
Feature phones
For a brief moment five or six years ago, it seemed as though feature phones were making a real comeback. Companies like Nokia, which used to dominate the mobile phone market, even released revamped versions of classic devices. However, most people simply prefer modern technology, and that is unlikely to change.
If you don't like smartphones and touchscreens, your options are fairly limited in this day and age. Granted, you could buy a dumb phone, but nothing really compares to the original experience. This is why garage sales are your best bet if you long for a simpler era but don't want to overpay for a faux-retro device that some tech giant is marketing to capitalize on nostalgia. What might be invaluable for you is nothing more than a used, ancient phone taking up space in somebody else's cupboard, so keep that in mind the next time there's a garage sale nearby.
Vintage cameras
Everyone has a smartphone, so everyone is a photographer, or at least they think they are. According to Photutorial, around 5 billion photos are taken every day. By 2030, 2.3 trillion photos will be taken every year, the outlet suggests. But if photography is more than a casual hobby for you, you've probably considered getting one of those vintage cameras that use film. Where would you get one for cheap? At, you guessed it, a garage sale.
Few people care about film in the digital age, and even fewer are interested in actually developing photographs themselves. If someone has a couple of old cameras lying about, they'll definitely want to get rid of them when hosting a garage sale. That's your best chance to snag one for a bargain. Who knows, you might even get lucky and stumble upon a Leica MP. According to Barnebys, one limited edition model sold for $1.34 million at an auction.
Classic home entertainment systems
Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ are great, but there was something special about going to your local Blockbuster and browsing through endless aisles of VHS tapes and DVDs. Film buffs and vintage technology enthusiasts may still treasure classic home entertainment systems, but most people don't really share that sentiment, which is why you often come across them at garage sales.
For example, bulky CRT televisions and VCRs were commonplace a few decades ago, but today they are popular collectibles. Camcorders, portable televisions, Betamax players, and various home entertainment systems that have marked entire eras are sometimes sold for cheap, if not discarded by owners. If you have any interest in technology from the 1980s or 1990s, the next garage sale in your neighborhood might be a great place to hunt for these nostalgia-inducing items. Even if you're not exactly a technophile, there's nothing wrong with taking a trip down memory lane every now and again.