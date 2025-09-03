Every Pontiac Car Powered By A Corvette Engine

In the century-plus since William Durant founded General Motors, the automaker and its various brands have designed and manufactured all manner of engines, from inline-4s to big-block V8s and plenty in between. For most of the 20th century, GM's divisions developed these engines independently, with each making engines for its own vehicles.

Pontiac, for example, had an in-house 389-cubic inch V8 available in all of its '60s models alongside a beefy 428-cubic inch V8 that exclusively powered mid- and full-sized Pontiacs. There was next to no overlap with V8s from GM's other brands, either, even if they had similar displacements; Chevy's 327-cubic inch V8 only powered Chevy cars and trucks, while Buick's 455-cubic inch V8 had little to do with Pontiac and Oldsmobile's similarly-sized V8s. That all started changing in the late 1970s, though, when cost-cutting measures pushed GM to use engines across multiple brands. In a state of affairs that may seem a bit quaint now, customers of the time were allegedly horrified to find Oldsmobiles, Buicks, and Pontiacs with Chevy engines under the hood, to the point that some of them even took GM to court.

The writing was on the wall for GM's various engine divisions, including Pontiac. The division stopped making V8s altogether after 1981, with future V8 Pontiacs fated to come with Chevy V8s under the hood. These eventually included a selection of Corvette V8s in the 1990s and early 2000s, giving Pontiac one final flourish before GM axed the brand in 2009.