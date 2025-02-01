Which Vehicles Were Powered By Pontiac's 428 V8 Engine?

In the late 1960s, few GM divisions were as daring as Pontiac, consistently pushing out engines that would take on whatever the muscle car era had to offer. Among their most notable offerings was the mighty Pontiac 428 V8, an engine designed not for subtlety but for sheer power. This engine, slotted into a select few cars, defined an era of raw American horsepower.

Debuting in 1967, the 428 engine not only powered cars but also fueled dreams, and its robust performance earned it a spot on our list of Pontiac's most reliable engines. While capable of propelling models like the Bonneville and Catalina, this engine was not only for cruising. It also found its way into high-performance models such as the Firebird and GTO. The 428 V8 engine was available in 1967 in two configurations: a standard 360-horsepower version and a high-output "HO" 376-horsepower version, also known as the "Quadra-Power" 428. For 1968 and 1969, these were replaced by standard 375-horsepower and high-output 390-horsepower versions.