Though nowhere near our level, the Russian Federation is also a sizable powerhouse when it comes to fighter jet production. It's been this way since the U.S.S.R. was a thing, back when Mikoyan-Gurevich used German tech to produce the MiG-9 Fargo in 1946 – just after World War I ended. Mikoyan Gurevich would go on to become the most dominant force in Soviet fighter jet research, development, and manufacturing, producing some of the best fighter jets of all time. These included the likes of the MiG-15, MiG 21, and the dreaded MiG 25 Foxbat.

Dreaded, that is, until Viktor Belenko defected to the U.S. by flying his Foxbat to Japan, where it was studied and found to be extremely subpar. Other notable names in the Soviet aircraft (not necessarily fighter jet) space included Tupolev, Yakovlev, Sukhoi, and Ilyushin. In the early 2000s, the now-Russian government would merge many of these companies into one massive entity, called the United Aircraft Corporation, or UAC for short. This new corporation would serve as the parent for many of the companies it absorbed, including one called Sukhoi.

In recent years, Sukhoi has been tasked with designing and making Russia's latest fighters, including their Su-57 that cannot beat an F-15 EX. Other notable fighter jets that Sukhoi is still making in 2025 are the Su-35S, which focuses on maneuverability, and the Su-30MKI, which is a multirole platform. Russia shares much of its technology with its geographical neighbor and ally, India.