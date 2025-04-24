Fighter planes get a lot of press. Fast, sleek, and impossibly advanced, the image of the knights of the sky dueling to the death in their cockpits is a highly romanticized facet of aerial warfare. Bombers aren't far behind, with countless books, television shows, and movies dedicated to the derring-do of the crews that rain ordnance on the enemy, destroying its ability to wage war at great risk.

What about the military aircraft that occupy the space between fighters and bombers? With robust airframes that can take a wallop while delivering battle-changing impacts, ground-attack aircraft are stalwart, punishing, and often forgotten in the annals of aerial combat.

Ground attack aircraft tend to be faster and smaller than purpose-built bombers, yet heavier and more plodding than fighter aircraft. Occupying a middle ground, ground-pounders have pulled double duty. They have been an infantryman's best friend since World War I, and even occasionally scored aerial victories in some of the most storied military aviation incidents.

Though ground-attack craft usually operate in a lower performance envelope than fighters, they make up for it with defensive armor, stable weapons platforms, and an array of weaponry to employ against the enemy. From the earliest days of hand-dropped bombs to the latest and greatest in next-generation marvels of technology, we outline 11 of the most iconic ground attack military planes in history.

