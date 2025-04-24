11 Of The Most Iconic Ground Attack Military Planes In History
Fighter planes get a lot of press. Fast, sleek, and impossibly advanced, the image of the knights of the sky dueling to the death in their cockpits is a highly romanticized facet of aerial warfare. Bombers aren't far behind, with countless books, television shows, and movies dedicated to the derring-do of the crews that rain ordnance on the enemy, destroying its ability to wage war at great risk.
What about the military aircraft that occupy the space between fighters and bombers? With robust airframes that can take a wallop while delivering battle-changing impacts, ground-attack aircraft are stalwart, punishing, and often forgotten in the annals of aerial combat.
Ground attack aircraft tend to be faster and smaller than purpose-built bombers, yet heavier and more plodding than fighter aircraft. Occupying a middle ground, ground-pounders have pulled double duty. They have been an infantryman's best friend since World War I, and even occasionally scored aerial victories in some of the most storied military aviation incidents.
Though ground-attack craft usually operate in a lower performance envelope than fighters, they make up for it with defensive armor, stable weapons platforms, and an array of weaponry to employ against the enemy. From the earliest days of hand-dropped bombs to the latest and greatest in next-generation marvels of technology, we outline 11 of the most iconic ground attack military planes in history.
Halberstadt CL.II
The grinding, attritional ground combat of the World War I sparked new ways of waging war, including the birth of the tank and the rise of aerial warfare. Initially, opposing armies used the new technology of powered flight in reconnaissance roles, but aircraft gained weaponry as the war grew more vicious.
Built by the Halberstadter Flugzeugwerke company, the Halberstadt CL.II was a two-seat ground attack biplane that entered the combat zone in the summer of 1916. Powered by a 160 to 180 horsepower engine built by Mercedes, the CL.II had a wingspan of 35 feet, was 23 feet long, and weighed 2,495 pounds –- less than all but the lightest modern automobiles -– thanks to wooden and fabric construction.
The CL.II had a range of 290 miles, an altitude ceiling of 16,700 feet, and a maximum speed of 102 mph. The pilot had a pair of forward-facing 7.92 mm machine guns for strafing trenches or even chasing down other fighters. In aviation's infancy, the margin between a dedicated fighter aircraft and a ground-attack aircraft was slimmer than it became later.
The rear-seat crewman was responsible for dropping up to 110 pounds worth of bombs on ground targets. He also had a third 7.92 mm machine gun at his disposal. It could either be mounted over the front wing for added punch in strafing ground targets or set on a revolving ring apparatus to defend against attacking planes.
Sopwith Salamander
The Germans weren't the only ones building ground attack aircraft during World War I. The British Sopwith Aviation Company was founded in Kingston upon Thames in June 1912. More famous for building some of the best World War I fighter aircraft with the Camel and Dolphin airframes, Sopwith threw its hat in the ring with a ground attack craft known as the Salamander.
Many Camels were shot down while used in a ground attack role at the 1917 Battles of Ypres and Cambrai, so the British air forces asked Sopwith for a craft explicitly designed for the job. The plane builder answered with the Salamander, which it referred to as a trench fighter. Royal Flying Corps requests demanded a 120 mph speed and armor to protect the pilot. The Salamander was also among the first aircraft to incorporate armor into the aircraft's structure rather than as an add-on.
Powered by a 230 horsepower Bentley B.R.2. rotary engine, the Salamander was just over 30 feet wide and could reach 125 mph at 500 feet of altitude and 117 mph when cruising at 10,000 feet. It could stay in the air for up to 1 hour and 30 minutes, carrying a pair of .303 Vickers machine guns and up to 100 pounds of bombs.
The British government ordered 1,400 after the Salamander completed testing. However, the ground attack craft didn't make its first flight until April 1918, just months before the end of the war. It never went to an operating squadron. Upon the cessation of hostilities, the government canceled its order, leaving only around 200 airframes built.
Messerschmitt Bf 110
By the time World War II broke out in 1939, the aviation community had undergone enormous technological advancement in the decades since World War I had ended. German manufacturer Messerschmitt was among the industrial concerns poised to build aircraft for the war effort. While Messerschmitt would become more famous for the Bf 109 fighter plane and the world's first combat jet fighter — the failed Me 262 – the Bf 110 was a lesser heralded but no less iconic ground attack aircraft.
With all-metal construction absent from World War I aircraft, these planes were much heavier. Ground attackers needed to overcome the weight of heavy armor to counter slower speeds, bigger engines for more power, and hundreds of pounds of armament. The twin-engine Bf 110 also employed a rear gunner and sometimes a radar operator, adding more weight to the equation.
Initially tasked as a heavy fighter, the Bf 110 suffered such heavy losses during the Battle of Britain that the Luftwaffe reconsidered its role. Its D-1 and D-3 variants later performed as a night fighter and eventually proved adept at attacking ground targets and oceanic shipping lanes.
The Bf 110 could achieve a maximum speed of nearly 350 mph and carried various armament setups. One saw 36 rockets under each wing. When fired, a 72-rocket fusillade launched simultaneously. It also sported a pair of 20 mm cannons, up to five MG machine guns, and four 110-pound bombs.
Ilyushin Il-2 Sturmovik
The 1941 launch of Operation Barbarossa saw the beginning of a brutal battle between Germany and the Soviet Union. German ground forces slowly but inexorably penetrated Soviet territory in a total war campaign. The Ilyushin IL-2 Sturmovik — also known as the 'Storm Bird' – stands as one of the most legendary aircraft of World War II. This Soviet ground attack aircraft, first conceptualized by Sergey Ilyushin in 1938 and put into production by 1940, is widely regarded as one of the finest ground attack aircraft of the entire war.
When Ilyushin presented the concept of the Sturmovik to Stalin, he likened it to a flying tank, a description that proved to be remarkably accurate. The Sturmovik, with its 48-foot wingspan and 38-foot fuselage, was armed with a pair of 23 mm cannons (later upgraded to 37 mm), two 7.62 mm machine guns, and 1,000 pounds of bombs. It could also be equipped with rockets for ground attack. The aircraft later utilized packets of 5.5-inch bomblets, known as PTABs, which were devastating against hardened ground targets.
The IL-2 Sturmovik's heavy armament earned it a formidable reputation as a tank-destroying aircraft, a characteristic that was of immense significance in the industrialized warfare that unfolded on the plains of the Soviet Union. Pilots held the aircraft in high esteem for its heavy armor, which made it a challenging target for enemy forces and brought them home when other aircraft wouldn't have. It also earned the distinction of being the most-constructed combat aircraft of the war, with between 31,000 and 36,000 produced.
Douglas A-1 Skyraider
The Korean War saw the rise of the North American F-86 Sabre, the MiG-15, and aerial combat between jet-powered fighters, but propeller-driven aircraft still played an important role. Jet fighters tend to use a lot of fuel, reducing the time they can cover an area. For that reason, a piston aircraft could provide an advantage in close air support, precisely what the Douglas A-1 Skyraider did for decades.
The Skyraider took its first flight in March 1945, missing the opportunity to participate in World War II. However, it was perfectly poised for the Korean conflict that erupted in 1950. Originally designed as a torpedo carrier and dive bomber, its impressive specifications included a 50-foot wingspan, 38 feet length, and a maximum takeoff weight of 24,000 pounds. It could carry a staggering 8,000 pounds of ordnance — a payload capacity greater than early variants of the B-17 Flying Fortress that helped win World War II.
Powered by a 2,700 horsepower Wright R-3350-26WD, it could cruise at 200 mph, hit a top speed of 318 mph, and had a combat range of 300 miles with a full payload. It was tasked with a variety of missions. A flight of Skyraiders deployed to destroy the Hwachon Dam with torpedoes, and some Skyraider pilots trained to deliver low-altitude nuclear strikes. Operated by the U.S. Navy and Air Force, the planes were versatile, launching from aircraft carriers and ground-based strips.
The Skyraider's mission continued during the Vietnam conflict decades later, supporting isolated ground troops, often fighting under thick jungle canopies. The airframe was involved in at least two Medal of Honor incidents, including one during which Colonel Bernard Fisher landed under fire to rescue a downed comrade.
Douglas A-4 Skyhawk
Despite the advantages of the piston-driven aircraft, the jet age ultimately took over in the ground attack game. Douglas followed up the success of the Skyraider with its jet-powered Skyhawk. Capable of launching from aircraft carriers and traditional runways, the A-4C Skyhawk represented one of the early purpose-designed attack aircraft of the jet era.
The single-seater A-4 Skyhawk served with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. During the course of its career, it was equipped with two powerplants, first a Wright J65 turbine and later a Pratt & Whitney J52. Similar to its Skyraider sibling, it had a maximum takeoff weight of 24,500 pounds. However, it could achieve much greater velocity, boasting a top operational speed of 670 mph. It even set a world speed record in 1959 by maintaining a speed of 695 mph over a 310 mile route.
The A-4 Skyhawk was not just a powerful aircraft, but also a versatile one. Its standard armament included a pair of 20 mm cannons and a mix of bombs, rockets, missiles, or additional gun pods. Depending on the variant, it could carry an impressive load of between 5,000 and 8,200 pounds. Its adaptability was further demonstrated by its ability to carry nuclear weapons, which pilots were trained to launch by lofting the payload toward a target.
The A-4 Skyhawk entered service in 1956 and as such was strategically positioned for the impending Vietnam conflict. Its combat performance was nothing short of remarkable, as it ultimately conducted more combat missions than any other naval aircraft during the war.
General Dynamics F-111 Aardvark
The F-111 was designed due to a need for an airframe that could meet the needs of the U.S. Air Force for a tactical fighter bomber combined with a Navy request for a fighter. The Navy program was ultimately canceled, leaving nearly 600 total built during its operational life between 1967 and 1996.
The Aardvark employed variable swept-geometry wings similar to those of the now-retired F-14 Tomcat. The F-111 used dual Pratt & Whitney TF 30-P-3 engines, each producing over 18,500 pounds of thrust in afterburner mode. The resulting craft was extraordinarily fast. With wings swept back, it was capable of reaching speeds of over 1,400 mph with an enormous range of between 2,971 and 3,632 miles. Its cruising speed was 685 mph, and its altitude ceiling was 57,000 feet.
Armed with a 20 mm cannon, the Aardvark — a name it didn't officially receive until its retirement — fought in Vietnam and the Gulf War. It could carry up to two bombs in an internal bay and 22 strike weapons on hard rails mounted on its wings and could also equip nuclear weapons should the need arise. The Aardvark represented the entry into advanced weapons guidance systems. It used an AN/AVQ Pave Track targeting pod that allowed it to deliver ordnance in weather.
McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harrier
Perhaps one of the most iconic planes on this list, the Harrier wowed aviation enthusiasts with its state-of-the-art short takeoff/vertical landing (VTOL) capabilities. Unlike traditional aircraft that require long runways for takeoff and landing, the Harrier could take off and land vertically, similar to a helicopter. This unique feature made it particularly enticing for naval-based missions, as it could operate from ships smaller than full-fledged aircraft carriers or land areas that did not have a runway.
The Harrier employed a suite of air-to-ground weapons designed primarily to attack and destroy surface targets while also capable of operating as a helicopter escort. These include a GAU-12 25 mm cannon, LAU-5003 rocket pods, AIM-9 air-to-air Sidewinder missiles, AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles, and laser-guided bombs. It packed an intense wallop and could achieve speeds of up to 630 mph.
A Rolls-Royce Pegasus F402-RR-406 turbofan engine provides 22,000 pounds of thrust, which the Harrier can direct through swiveling nozzles for vertical takeoff before adjusting position to engage in fixed-wing flight like a traditional airplane.
The Harrier made its first flight in 1968 and ultimately achieved operational status in 1971. Although it missed the bulk of the Vietnam conflict, it proved its worth during the Gulf War and Afghanistan conflict and was also used to great effect by the British during the Falklands War. As it aged out, it was ultimately replaced by the F-35B Lightning II, which also has VTOL capability. The Royal Air Force retired its Harrier IIs in 2010, while the U.S. military has announced plans to retire its airframes by the end of 2027.
Sukhoi SU-25 Frogfoot
Like the Harrier, the Su-25 Frogfoot is a homely ground attack plane of the Cold War era, though this one belongs to the Soviet side of the equation. It is the spiritual successor to the IL-2 Sturmovik, first operating in the 1980s as a counterpoint to America's legendary A-10 Thunderbolt.
With two R-195 turbojet engines, the NATO code-named Frogfoot can achieve maximum speeds of around 590 mph and has a combat radius of 233 miles. A maximum takeoff weight of nearly 39,000 pounds gives plenty of opportunities to haul weapons in its 10 exterior pylons. Armament can include air-to-ground Kh-23, Kh-25ML, and Kh-291 missiles and air-to-air R-3S and R-60 missiles for attack on slower targets or self-defense. It can also accommodate several guided and unguided rocket pods and laser-guided bombs.
The Su-25's navigation and targeting systems make it a formidable all-weather attack plane. Unlike the A-10, which is facing retirement, Russia is planning to extend the operational life of the Su-25. Its recent deployments have included active participation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, demonstrating its continued relevance and impact in current conflicts.
Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt
The A-10 Thunderbolt is one of this list's most distinctly recognizable aircraft. Carrying the legacy of the flying tank into the 21st century, this purpose-designed ground attack craft has earned a legendary reputation as an American infantryman's best friend. It was the first Air Force craft explicitly designed for close air support of ground forces.
The first A-10 arrived at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona in the autumn of 1975. It is powered by a pair of General Electric TF34-GE-100 turbofan engines, each making around 9,000 pounds of thrust for a possible top speed of 420 mph and an altitude ceiling of 45,000 feet. Ground combat seldom develops on a schedule, and one great advantage of the Thunderbolt over fighter/strike aircraft like the F/A-18 Hornet is its ability to loiter in an area for an extended period.
The A-10 is built around its GAU-8/A 30 mm Gatling gun, the distinctive report of which has reassured (or struck dread into) many pressed ground combatants. With a maximum takeoff weight of 51,000 pounds, it also carried up to 16,000 pounds of ordnance on wing-mounted hardpoints. Its versatile armament made it an excellent ground attack platform, as it could utilize everything from anti-personnel cluster bombs to 2,000-pound bombs to Maverick missiles. It can even deploy anti-personnel mines from the air.
The A-10 fought throughout the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts. Its future is yet undecided, but barring a change in circumstance, it's expected to be out of service by 2030.
Lockheed AC-130 Gunship
Depending on its variant, the Lockheed AC-130 is known by several nicknames, including Spooky, Spectre, and Ghostrider. It is a ground attack aircraft like none other. Unlike the other planes on this list, many of which adopt a boom-and-zoom strategy to engage targets, the AC-130 loiters well out of range of conventional weapons and acts as an aerial artillery platform.
AC-130 Gunships have served since Vietnam and remain an enormously valuable ground support asset today. The AC-130J variant uses four Rolls-Royce AE 2100 D3 turboprop engines, each making 4,700 shaft horsepower, to provide a takeoff weight of 164,000 pounds and an incredible 3,000-mile range, although it is also capable of aerial refueling. It is crewed by eight personnel, including two pilots, two combat systems officers, and four airmen.
Unlike conventional ground attack craft, the AC-130 eschews exterior-mounted hardpoints that carry arms for internally mounted guns, including 105 mm and 40 mm cannons and a 25 mm Gatling gun. Its advanced thermal and night vision optics suite allows it to see enemy combatants from altitude and engage with surgical precision keeping friendly ground forces safe. These sensors, combined with the platform's value, mean it primarily operates at night or in adverse weather conditions.