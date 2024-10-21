The Birth Of The Tank: How Necessity Sparked Innovation In WW1

To be a great commander is to be a great leader. Tactical nous, charisma, receptiveness and all the other invaluable traits all largely boil down to one thing: The ability to see an issue or potential issue and to determine how best to counteract it using the resources available. In warfare, hundreds, thousands, and ultimately millions of lives can depend on somebody having just that ability. Even the sharpest and most capable of us can't achieve our aims without the right tools, and for the British in World War I, a very special tool was needed. It would turn out to be the tank.

Tanks have become inextricably linked with warfare in popular culture — great, armored vehicles rolling forward on tracks into battle. Over a century later, it's difficult to imagine it was once a struggle to develop the tank. But the impact the very first tank had during World War I would have in shaping the future of combat can't be overstated.

This is the story of the struggle to develop a wonder weapon that could help overcome the unique challenges of trench warfare, how the pressure of operating with limited wartime resources shaped that struggle, and the major players in the effort to bring about the birth of the tank.