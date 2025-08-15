No, China Doesn't Have More Fighter Jets Than The US (But It's Close)

Let's be clear, the United States still has a bigger fighter jet fleet than China. It's not a small lead either. Global defense review site GlobalFirepower.com's numbers for 2025 show that the U.S. fields a whopping 1,790 fighter and interceptor aircraft, while China comes in second with 1,212. If you zoom out to all military aircraft, America's dominance is even more staggering. A FlightGlobal report from this year (via Bloomberg) noted that Washington has 13,043 total aircraft in its fleet, while China only has 3,309. That means that Washington commands a larger air force than China, Russia, India, South Korea, and Japan put together.

But numbers alone obviously don't paint the full picture. A significant chunk of America's airpower is made up of decades-old planes that are well past their prime. Meanwhile, the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is now the biggest in the entire Indo-Pacific region and the third-largest worldwide with more than 3,150 crewed planes.

Of China's total aircraft, around 1,300 are modern fourth-generation fighters. The Pentagon's 2024 China report (according to Air & Space Forces Magazine) confirms that nearly all of China's fighters are expected to be fourth-gen or better within a few years. This whole effort is driven by President Xi Jinping's ambitious goal to achieve full military modernization by 2027. So while the U.S. is undoubtedly on top in terms of the strength and size of its air force, China is trying to shorten the gap.