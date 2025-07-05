China's New Drone Mothership Could Shift The Balance In Its Favor

The 21st century has seen a shift in military combat, with some of the best military drones now taking center stage. This is especially true of the Russo-Ukrainian War, which has involved drones on both sides. Ukraine's ingenuity, in particular, has caused widespread destruction to its enemy. Many of these drones are inexpensive single-use vehicles capable of destroying tanks, strategic bombers, or whatever happens to be in their way.

While there are many military drones with long ranges, first-person view (FPV) drones can only travel limited distances. This presents a problem that China is looking to overcome via a new type of drone dubbed a "mothership." It is capable of flying to a target area to unleash a fleet of FPV drones to strike targets that would otherwise be out of range. Other nations, including Ukraine, are developing similar drone aircraft carriers, but China appears to be at the forefront of this innovation.

China unveiled its Jiu Tian "High Sky" SS-UAV drone mothership in November 2024 at the Zhuhai Air Show, and it looks to be an interesting design. The plan is to begin operating the Jiu Tian at the end of June 2025. Should it prove to be a viable aircraft capable of delivering a fleet of drones as advertised, it could conceivably shift the balance of power regarding drone innovation in China's favor. While China has revealed little information about the aircraft thus far, what has been shown suggests that this is a serious possibility, and military planners in the West have taken notice.