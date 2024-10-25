3 Military Drones With The Longest Range

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are now more prominent weapons of war for modern day engagements. They reduce the risk of losing soldiers by allowing military to fly aircraft remotely from a base, or can be piloted in tandem with manned aircraft as backup, escort, or reconnaissance for the main formation. UAV drones are, in many ways, shaping the modern landscape of military combat by completely shifting the stakes of it. However, one notable difficulty that designers run into with military UAVs is their operational range.

While it's possible to refuel an aircraft in flight, this technology still requires human intervention to be successful. It has only been four years since the first in-flight refueling where an unmanned aircraft refueled a manned aircraft. Additionally, the aircraft must stay within operational range of the remote flight station. Compared to typical military aircraft, unmanned drones are heavily limited in their operational ranges. That said, as of this writing, these are the U.S. military's drones with the longest operational ranges.