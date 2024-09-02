Here's What We Know About The Replacement For The Reaper: The MQ-Next

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has long been the go-to for the U.S. Air Force's Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). Most notably, General Atomics is responsible for the creation of the MQ-1 Predator, MQ-9 Reaper, and much more. The Reaper replaced the Predator in 2018, and the company is hard at work developing a replacement for the Reaper. The program is referred to as MQ-Next, but there are more than a few designs competing to fill the USAF's UAS requirements.

The Reaper is a hunter-killer drone that set many standards General Atomics seeks to build upon, so the MQ-Next will likely combine speed, lethality, and stealth to its next Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAS. Prior MALE systems provided excellent overwatch during combat operations, but their vulnerabilities to anti-aircraft defenses have driven General Atomics to embrace stealth in its next generation of MALE aircraft. Should the designs currently in development go into production, the MQ-Next will replace the Reaper between 2030 and 2035.

Until that happens, the Reaper continues to dominate the skies with its latest-generation model, the MQ-9B Sky/SeaGuardian. General Atomics unveiled plans for the MQ-Next program at the 2022 Air Force Association conference. The next generation of MALE from General Atomics will likely be a stealth flying wing design, and any attached weapon systems will be integrated or kept within the hold to maintain stealth integrity. Additionally, the MQ-Next will use a hybrid electric propulsion system, which could enable the aircraft to fly for 60 hours. Since the reveal in 2022, little detail has leaked, likely to maintain secrecy, but there's still some information suggesting the MQ-Next will be a truly impressive UAS.

