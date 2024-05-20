Here's Why China's New H-20 Strategic Stealth Bomber Doesn't Concern The West

Decades ago, the U.S. military built its nuclear arms capabilities into a triad consisting of long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), and strategic bombers outfitted with nuclear ordnance. America's nuclear triad ensures the nation's offensive capabilities are widespread, but the People's Republic of China (PRC) hasn't followed suit. It began developing nuclear weapons in the 1960s, but one thing it never developed was a long-range strategic bomber.

This was largely due to a lack of need, but the country is progressing forward and announced the development of a dedicated strategic bomber in 2016. The Chinese Xi'an H-20 is a flying wing design that looks very similar to America's B-2 bomber. Development of the H-20 continues, and according to state-sponsored programming, it likely took its maiden flight in July 2022. By March of 2024, Wang Wei, the vice commander of the People's Liberation Army Air Force, announced its completion and that entry into active service was imminent.

China's development of the H-20 shows a shift in nuclear arms strategy, leading nuclear security experts to voice concern over the project. Not only does the H-20 bear a striking resemblance to an American aircraft (the B-2), and China is known to steal tech, but the introduction of an intercontinental strategic bomber indicates the potential threat. China's weapons and possibly its strategic nuclear ambitions mirror the U.S. military's, but the H-20 may not compare to America's strategic bombers.