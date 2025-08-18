5 Of The Fastest Single-Engine Fighter Jets Still Flying Today

Two is one and one is none; This saying speaks volumes about the role of redundant systems within the military. In life-or-death situations such as combat, having a working backup could mean the difference between life and death. In few places is this ethos more prevalent than in aviation. Aeronautical engineers, both military and civil, go to extraordinary lengths to make sure there's always a plan B when designing new aircraft.

The enhanced performance and safety capabilities of multi-engine aircraft make them ideal for military operations. Iconic fighters like the lightning-fast F/A-18 Super Hornet and the cutting-edge F-22 Raptor of the sixth generation achieve remarkable speeds thanks to their dual engine power plants. However, the addition of a second engine comes with significant challenges. While it provides additional power, it also contributes to the aircraft's weight. The inclusion of an extra engine not only boosts power and payload, but also increases drag and weight, necessitating a delicate balance in aircraft design.

That's why the era of the single-engined fighter plane is far from over. A single-engine power plant remains a reliable method of keeping a fighter aircraft agile and maneuverable. Some of the most advanced and respected aircraft in the world achieve remarkable speeds with just a single engine, and many are still in use today.