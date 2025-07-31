What Is The Top Speed Of The US Navy's F/A-18 Super Hornet?

The U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy first deployed the F/A-18 Hornet aircraft in 1985 to be a versatile strike fighter on the front lines. The Hornet would serve in the U.S. Navy until 2019. The Super Hornet entered the fleet in 1999, the second major update to the original Hornet. The Super Hornet can reach speeds up to 1,190 miles per hour (MACH 1.6), which is considered pretty average for a modern fighter jet. However, Russia's MiG-31 Foxhound can go up to 1,864 mph (MACH 2.83), and China's J-15 Flying Shark reaches 1,400 mph (MACH 1.8). Even the U.S.'s jet that came before the Hornet, the F-14 Tomcat, was faster — it could hit 1,544 mph (MACH 2).

If the Hornet isn't known for its speed, what has made it such a mainstay over the years? Often used for dogfights (slang for close-range fighter jet combat), the Hornet was more focused on its maneuvering than being the fastest jet in the skies. Former U.S. Marine Corps Pilot Louis Gundlach told the National Security Journal that the Super Hornet's " instantaneous turn" was better than most jets he flew against.