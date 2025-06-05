Why Fighter Jet Battles Are Often Called Dogfights

A dogfight is a slang term used to describe any close-range aerial combat between military aircraft. It's typically credited with being coined during World War I when perhaps the first written account of the word as it was associated with air combat appeared in a British newspaper in May 1918, describing how German fighter Ace Manfred von Richthofen (aka The Red Baron, one of the most legendary fight pilots in history) was killed while engaging in a "dog fight."

The term "dogfight" has been around much, much longer (think the 1650s), and it means exactly what you think — a fight between dogs. The connection is believed to have been made because, in some real sense, the chaotic nature of early air combat resembled a battle between dogs. There's even an odd assertion that because a fight between women is called a catfight, and only men (sometimes disdainfully referred to as dogs) flew planes, a dogfight between men was more appropriate. Whatever the case, the term became widely used during World War II.

Today's modern fighter jets can fly at Mach 1 or faster speeds that cover over 11 nautical miles in one minute. Thanks to far more advanced technology and capabilities, dogfights (which really don't happen anymore despite the "Top Gun" films) are far different from the scrums they once were. Still, pilots must out-maneuver each other using an array of tactical aerial moves (like barrel rolls, steep dives, or climbs) commonly referred to today as Air Combat Maneuvering (ACM) in order to create an advantageous firing position.

