How Did WW1 Planes Avoid Shooting Their Own Propellers?

Aerial combat is very complicated on its face, when you think about it. Two or more large metal husks basically have to defy gravity, while also attempting to fire weapons at each other. Accurately. Seems like it shouldn't be possible, right?

Well, beyond the basic ideas of aerodynamics and maneuvering, planes in World War I had another pretty significant hurdle to clear: Actually shooting at each other. Sure, machine guns were commonplace at this point in history, and planes could and did mount lighter guns where they couldn't hit the props, but these weren't as accurate and couldn't accommodate heavier ordnance. A moving gun at the rear that could be fired by another person in the plane was also often used, but it couldn't fire toward the front of the plane.

No, the best spot for a heavier gun that would optimize accuracy and potential damage directed at targets in front of the plane was right behind the propeller. That intricately designed (and wooden) thing letting the plane move through the air. And pilots would have to shoot small bits of metal at very high velocities right through it.

