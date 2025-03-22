When Was The Last Real Dogfight? (And Why It Doesn't Really Happen Anymore)

Airplanes have long played an important role in wars, conducting reconnaissance and bombing missions — as well as fighting each other in the skies. Close-quarters combat between aircraft is known as dogfighting, with pilots attempting to damage or destroy their adversaries, while performing tight and skillful maneuvres to avoid damage. The practice of dogfighting began in World War I, but became increasingly common in World War II as planes became faster and more agile. While jets have only become more advanced in recent years, dogfighting between piston-engine, propeller-driven airplanes ended in 1969.

The last dogfight of this type was near the end of a four-day conflict between Honduras and El Salvador known as the Football War. When a Salvadoran Douglas C-47 transport and two Cavalier Mustangs dropped bombs over the Toncontin Airport in Honduras' capital, Honduran air forces responded. Captain Fernando Soto and Captain Edgardo Acosta were sent out to defend against a pair of Salvadoran Mustangs. Soto immediately took down one Mustang by knocking off its left wing with a cannon. Soto and Acosta then spotted two Salvadoran Goodyear Corsairs and dove down on them, taking them out with bombs. Two Salvadoran Mustangs joined the action, resulting in an intense fight that forced Soto to counter with a defensive split-S before firing his cannons at one of the opposing pilots. By the end of the dogfight, Soto had racked up three aerial kills.

