Which Country Has The Most Advanced Fighter Jets?

Because of their role in defense and territory interdiction, fighter jets or fighter aircraft are some of the most important assets of a nation's military arsenal. As a frontline force, they are the instruments with which a nation can control their airspace against potential threats. The speed and range at which they operate allow them to become the first response option for any danger that a country may face, acting both as air and ground defense and protecting any terrestrial installation, material, or troops.

Presently, the United States is the country with the most advanced fighter jets, the various branches of its military are equipped with some of the most modern fighter aircraft that have been flown. For a fighter airplane to be categorized as advanced, it must have features that are not present among the older 4th generation jets, meaning it must be equipped with better data integration, improved avionics, and AESA radar, thus making it a generation 4++ aircraft. A true 5th generation fighter, meanwhile, has more advanced avionics and sensors, greater situational awareness, and stealth capabilities.

Based on the total number of 4++ and 5th generation fighters in service for each country, the United States is well ahead of other countries in both the quality and quantity of advanced fighter jets. America counts among its fleet a formidable assembly of airplanes including the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, the F-15E Strike Eagle, the F-35A Lightning II, and the F-22 Raptor.

