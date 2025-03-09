Which Country Has The Most Advanced Fighter Jets?
Because of their role in defense and territory interdiction, fighter jets or fighter aircraft are some of the most important assets of a nation's military arsenal. As a frontline force, they are the instruments with which a nation can control their airspace against potential threats. The speed and range at which they operate allow them to become the first response option for any danger that a country may face, acting both as air and ground defense and protecting any terrestrial installation, material, or troops.
Presently, the United States is the country with the most advanced fighter jets, the various branches of its military are equipped with some of the most modern fighter aircraft that have been flown. For a fighter airplane to be categorized as advanced, it must have features that are not present among the older 4th generation jets, meaning it must be equipped with better data integration, improved avionics, and AESA radar, thus making it a generation 4++ aircraft. A true 5th generation fighter, meanwhile, has more advanced avionics and sensors, greater situational awareness, and stealth capabilities.
Based on the total number of 4++ and 5th generation fighters in service for each country, the United States is well ahead of other countries in both the quality and quantity of advanced fighter jets. America counts among its fleet a formidable assembly of airplanes including the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, the F-15E Strike Eagle, the F-35A Lightning II, and the F-22 Raptor.
Fight and flight
The cost to build, acquire, or maintain even a single advanced fighter aircraft is immense, and this is one of the reasons why only the richest and most advanced countries have fleets of advanced fighter jets. In addition, the geopolitical alliances, concern for industrial espionage, and national security requirements by the countries, such as the U.S., that manufacture these aircraft mean that only a select number of countries are allowed to purchase these war machines. While there are several sizable air forces worldwide, a majority of them operate older, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th generation fighter jets, and only a handful field what can be considered advanced fighter jets.
In terms of fleet size and composition, for military forces worldwide, the bulk of their fighter aircraft are composed of the 4++ generation fighters, which include the American-made Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and the McDonnell Douglas F-15E/EX Strike Eagle. From Russia, there is the Mikoyan MiG-35, Sukhoi Su-30SM, Su-34 and Su-35, while for China, their fleet consists of the Shenyang J-15B/J-16 and Chengdu J-10C, while for the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Germany, it is the Eurofighter Typhoon
For 5th generation aircraft and operators, it is limited to a handful of countries, including the United States, with the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lighting II, Russia with the Sukhoi 57 Felon, and China with its Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon, that field the most advanced fighters. Because of its current inventory, the U.S. takes the lead, as the F-35 Lighting II is the most prolific fighter currently made, with 1,000 built as of 2024, followed by the Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon, estimated at 200 aircraft, while the F-22 Raptor has 186 units produced.
Fifth generation and beyond
Since its arrival, fighter jets have and continue to influence the world through times of both conflict and peace. Owing to its capabilities, it has changed military planning and strategy, and redefined air combat tactics. The technological advancements derived from its evolution have impacted both civilian communications and aviation development. In the context of international relations between countries, owning an advanced fighter jet fleet provides military might that affects relationship dynamics by deterring potential aggressors.
The need for faster, better, and more powerful fighter aircraft is an ongoing rivalry. The countries with the capacity to produce advanced jet fighters will always compete, knowing that any technological breakthrough with their aircraft fleet is key to securing an advantage over potential enemies and competitors on the world stage.
The United States developed and operates two of the best current 5th generation fighter aircraft that allow it to dominate the skies. This current position, however, may change as significant work is already being done on the 6th generation jet fighters. With more focus on unmanned technology, new power plants, and even greater integration with other aircraft or drones, the 6th generation jet fighter is shaping up to be an even more revolutionary leap in fighter aircraft power and capability. While the United States is the dominant airpower today, other countries have made great strides in the modernization and production capability of fighter aircraft, thus, the race to determine who will rule the skies in the foreseeable future remains to be seen.