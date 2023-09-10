10 Of The Most Legendary Fighter Pilots In History

Ever since mankind took to the skies and started shooting at other people while airborne, the iconic image of the flying ace has captured the popular imagination. Whether behind the yoke of a biplane or a hypersonic jet, combat aviators have carved out a reputation as fearless fliers whose exploits have shaped the course of the war over the past century and change, tallying victories with their skill, strategic brilliance, and the ice water that flows in their veins.

As air power became one of the defining elements of modern warfare, a select group of individuals harnessed the power of cutting-edge technology to dominate the skies and shape the course of combat, and perhaps even history itself. Through their fighting spirit and unmatched prowess, these aces of air combat set the standard for aviation and etched their names in the annals of legend.

Here's a look at 10 of the most decorated, most skilled, and most daring pilots to grace the cockpit.