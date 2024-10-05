What Was McDonnell Douglas And Why Did It Merge With Boeing?

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman are all names most people have heard, especially if you're in the aeronautical industry or simply an enthusiast. A name nobody hears nearly as frequently these days is McDonnell Douglas, an aircraft manufacturer that was once just as big a name as Boeing and the others. McDonnell Douglas is the defense contractor that designed and built the F-15 Eagle and F/A-18 Hornet, among other planes.

McDonnell Douglas was birthed in 1967 from a merger between the McDonnell Aircraft Corporation and the Douglas Aircraft Company, two companies that had been active since 1939 and 1921, respectively. The newly merged company was hard at working developing the mid-sized DC-10 jet that would go on to serve multiple commercial airlines as well as delivery services like FedEx. The DC-10 outsold Lockheed's L-1011 Tri-Star, its strongest competitor at the time.

The aircraft manufacturer truly shone with its military aircraft, though, delivering planes to the United States, Great Britain, Italy, and Japan. However, production slowed by the '90s. When Boeing and Airbus found success with widebody designs, McDonnell Douglas attempted to follow suit, designing a double-decker plane, the MD-12 – but no airlines placed an order. There were whispers throughout the '90s that McDonnell Douglas would go under or be absorbed by another aerospace contractor. Nothing became official until 1996, when the official announcement came: it would merge with Boeing.

