Every Fighter Jet Flown By The Blue Angels, From 1946 To Present

The United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, better known to aviation fans worldwide as the Blue Angels, first took to the skies as a team on June 15, 1946. Legendary Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, commander of the Pacific Fleet during the Second World War, envisioned a flight demonstration team to display the skill of the Navy's pilots for the public to see. Nimitz also saw the team as a way to boost the morale of the Navy. Eight decades on, the Blue Angels' signature blue and gold aircraft are synonymous with precision flying and military excellence.

Since 1949, the Blue Angels have flown jet fighters. Before that, they flew piston-engine aircraft, beginning with the Grumman F6F-5 Hellcat, a version of the carrier-based fighter that turned the tide of aerial combat against Japan's Mitsubishi Zero in the Pacific theater of World War II. The team would simulate combat against a North American SNJ Texan painted bright yellow to represent an enemy Zero. Later in 1946, the team transitioned to the F8F Bearcat, the final propeller-driven plane before switching to jet fighters in 1949.

The Blue Angels' war combat duties pulled them away from doing flight demonstrations in 1950 and 1951, during the Korean War, but the team soon began flying again. Since then, it has performed thousands of shows in some of the Navy's best jets in front of more than half a billion spectators around the world. Every show is a tribute to the skill of the fighter pilots as well as the talent of the crews in their support planes, their ground crews, and all honorary Blue Angels. The following is a list of every fighter jet the Blue Angels demonstration team has flown in it illustrious history.