The Design Feature That Gave The F-18 Super Hornet The Nickname Rhino

America's armed forces have a long-held tradition of giving military aircraft nicknames (with stories behind them). Notable examples of American planes with nicknames include the F-14 Tomcat (the "Turkey"), the F-16 fighter jet ("Fighting Falcon" or "Viper"), and the B-1 Lancer ("Bone"). Even helicopters haven't been exempt, with machines like the Boeing CH-47 "Chinook" and the McDonnell Douglas AH-64 "Apache" featuring nicknames that remain popular.

The U.S. Navy's McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) F-18 Super Hornet (also called the F/A-18 Super Hornet) is another aircraft with an interesting nickname: "Rhino." There are many theories about why and how the Super Hornet got this nickname. Some sources say it was given the "Rhino" moniker to differentiate it from the older, smaller version of the aircraft — the original F-18 Hornet — while interacting with both these planes during carrier deck operations. That, however, still did not explain why the F-18 Super Hornet ended up being called the "Rhino."

Until recently, most official U.S. military sources have remained tight-lipped about the origins of the plane's nickname. However, a clarification by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency might have — for the first time — shed light on the reason the Super Hornet got this nickname. A noticeable design element on the F-18 Super Hornet is a protrusion on its radome (or nose cone). This protrusion — at least from the front of the aircraft — supposedly looks like the horn of a rhinoceros, which eventually led to the F-18 Super Hornet being called the "Rhino."

