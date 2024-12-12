Popular US Military Aircraft Nicknames (And The Stories Behind Them)

Where would militaries around the world be without their vehicles? From formidable weapons like heavy tanks to life-saving transports and speedy reconnaissance machines, they serve in a huge range of invaluable roles in warfare, making them staunch allies just like the humans that occupy them. In that spirit of closeness and comradeship, some vehicles have been given affectionate nicknames by crews and other military members — in aviation in particular.

Both military and civilian aircraft have been given creative nicknames, whether inspired by unique aspects of their appearance, their reputation, their capabilities, or something else. Some are official monikers that become part of an aircraft's designation, while others aren't. For instance, the legendary Concorde was so far ahead of its time that it could speed across time zones and land "before" it was scheduled to take off (locally speaking). As such, it came to be nicknamed the Time Machine.

Some similarly extraordinary military aircraft have also been given inspired nicknames, and we're going to take a look at some of the U.S. military's best. It's sometimes unclear where these nicknames came from, so it's important to shed some light on the stories behind them, too: the F-111, known as both "Aardvark" and "Whispering Death"; the fighter jet that proudly boasted the supercool nickname "Last of the Gunfighters"; and much more.

