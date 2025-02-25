Why Does One Jet Always Fly Behind The Blue Angels?

That seventh Blue Angel serves a very important purpose. Well, technically, it has several different functions depending on the situation. Blue Angel number 7 (as well as the pilot) can act as a backup if needed, and the number 7 pilot traditionally plays the part of a show's announcer throughout the season. The number 7 jet is also a community and media liaison, of sorts, allowing either a credentialed media representative or a "Key Influencer" (someone chosen to help with potential recruiting in their area) to take a ride in the iconic aircraft.

The seventh Blue Angel often carries a photographer as well (when not being used to fly media and influencers around), which is where many of those aerial shots of the team in formation tend to come from. But most importantly, it acts as a spotter to better keep an eye on the other six jets in formation and during flight maneuvers.

As skilled and well-trained as the team might be, having the added safety of an extra pair of eyes at a different vantage point is still a necessary precaution. Particularly when these jets can get as close as 18-inches apart while in flight.