Blue Angels: 10 Facts About The Navy's Flying Team

The Blue Angels organization is a proud and historic squad of select flyers, backed by a team of dedicated logistics and public relations professionals. Being chosen as a member of the Blue Angels, whether as a pilot or crew member, is an honor that speaks of exceptional dedication to service in the United States Navy.

The Blue Angel demonstration team has dazzled airshow audiences with state-of-the-art fighter planes and precision flying across the United States and around the world. The flight of elite U.S. Navy pilots headline the show with thrilling high-speed maneuvers and skillful close-formation flying. But the air antics don't show the hard work, dedication, and significant danger endured by members of the organization in its decades-long existence, a testament to their bravery and commitment.

The legendary demonstration team has been drumming up goodwill and showing off the capabilities of the best of the U.S. Navy for years. Join us as we examine the history of the legendary Blue Angels U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team.

