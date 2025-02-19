Do The Blue Angels Go To War? The Elite Flying Team's Duties, Explained

The Blue Angels are ambassadors for the United States Navy with a mission to showcase a culture of excellence and inspire civilians to serve their country. Duties include community outreach, making appearances, and performing the team's signature flight demonstrations, all of which shine a spotlight on the teamwork and professionalism of the Navy and Marine Corps.

These pilots don't go to war, but the planes they fly (currently Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets, one of the 17 best fighter jets in the world) can be onboard an aircraft carrier and ready to roar into battle within 72 hours. Pilots don't go into combat (and the team doesn't have a "spare pilot") because of the arduous training required. During the offseason (January, February, and March), each pilot must complete a minimum of 120 training flights at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro, California, to hone the flawless maneuvering that often brings the planes within 18 inches of each other. In fact, aviators must be aircraft carrier-qualified tactical jet pilots with a minimum of 1,250 flight hours just to apply to join the Blue Angels.

During the season, the team is stationed at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. A total of 16 officers serve with the Blue Angels for typically two to three years, while enlisted personnel serve three to four. Since 1946, the squadron has had over 260 demonstration pilots and 37 flight leaders/commanding officers, losing 26 during its history. Lieutenant Commander Amanda Lee (call sign "Stalin") became the first female fighter pilot in the squadron in September 2022, and 24 women currently serve with the team. While it's not a requirement for pilots to go through the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) — a school which has a fascinating history — some have.