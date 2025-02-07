The Fascinating History Of The US Navy's Real-Life TOPGUN School

Thanks to the 1986 movie starring Tom Cruise and its 2022 sequel, TOPGUN is a familiar name. Even if you only know "Top Gun" as that fighter-jet movie, you have a good idea what the school is about. But some moviegoers might not realize that it's a real school the Navy sends pilots to.

Advertisement

Before the Vietnam War, the Navy felt its basic flight school was good enough. But when the U.S. entered the conflict over Southeast Asia, those in charge saw their pilots struggling against MiG-17 and MiG-21s, with air-to-air kill ratios dropping from 12:1 all the way down to 3.7:1.

The Navy determined its aviators would benefit from specialized training in air-to-air combat tactics, and the Navy Fighter Weapons School was born. Of course, that's quite a mouthful, so the tactical department of Fighter Squadron 21 created the name TOPGUN. When pilots who attended Navy Fighter Weapons School in 1969 returned to their squadrons, they significantly improved the kill ratio.

What started out as a multi-week course held in a trailer in the parking lot of Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego eventually expanded into a multi-month course with a whole base dedicated to specialized training. TOPGUN instructors – unofficially known as "Bros" – have trained their students in all aspects of aerial combat, starting with the excellent F-4 Phantom II before expanding to a variety of fighter jets, including the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-5 Tiger II, and F-16 Falcon.

Advertisement