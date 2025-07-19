This Is The Oldest Fighter Jet Still Being Used Today

Fighter jets have been around for decades, having first flown in 1944. That was the German Messerschmitt Me 262, and it didn't take long for the other nations of the world to begin using jet technology. While most of the attention on fighter jets today is on modern marvels like the F-35 Lightning II, they're hardly the only aircraft flying the unfriendly skies. Nations around the world have a variety of fighter jets in their inventories, and some of them are incredibly old.

The oldest fighter jet still in operation today is the Shenyang J-5, also known in export guise as the Shenyang F-5, which is among many old fighters and bombers still flown by the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea (DPRK). While the DPRK isn't actively engaged in sharing the numbers of its arsenal with the rest of the world, observers in the West are confident that the nation still flies the J-5. The fighter first flew on July 19, 1956, as the first fighter jet in the People's Liberation Army Air Force, but its history goes back even further.

The J-5 is a licensed derivative of the Soviet Union's Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-17, which replaced the MiG-15 as the Soviet Union's principal fighter plane. More than 20 nations flew the MiG-17 during its lifetime, and one still does. According to the 2025 World Air Forces, the DPRK continues to maintain and operate 106 J-5s, though it's anyone's guess whether they're still airworthy some 70 years after they were built. Until the DPRK releases information to the contrary, it's safe to say that the J-5 is the oldest fighter jet still in use as of mid-2025.