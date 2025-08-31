The Best (And Worst) Honda Passport Model Years To Buy
The Honda Passport has an interesting history. Although it was originally around all the way back in 1994, its production was halted by its 2002 model year, and the SUV wouldn't return for another 17 years. That means you'll have quite a few distinct options if you want to get your hands on one yourself, even if you're more interested in a retro look. Fans of modern rides won't have to worry either, as the Passport stands as a capable & affordable alternative to the Subaru Outback and other similar vehicles.
As always, there are some things to worry about if you're after specific Honda Passport models. Not all of them are created equally in terms of overall quality, which could lessen your long-term enjoyment regardless of whether you plan on taking advantage of resale values. Since the SUV had such a delayed revival, too, there isn't an in-between option for those who aren't happy with its latest model years or arguably outdated beginnings. Those who want a Passport of their own will likely want to avoid some models while putting their full focus on others.
Best: 2024-2026
There really isn't much you'll need to worry about with the Honda Passport's latest iterations. Its most recent release for the 2026 model year introduced a redesign with some powerful upgrades, but the older versions are nothing to sneeze at, either. Our 2024 Honda Passport review praised its great driving and tech options, with the biggest criticism coming from its lack of exciting revamps. The newest model seems to be addressing that criticism very well, which should please just about any interested buyer.
The 2025 and 2024 models of the Honda Passport handle themselves well, both sharing great resale value and overall quality. Passports from 2024 have found themselves with a recall regarding issues with the fuel filler pipe. Older versions had to handle a higher number of recalls, making them slightly riskier purchases, even when they come from some of the SUV's best years. That could change over time if more recalls are needed for the latest releases, but as of today, you can comfortably rely on a brand-new Passport to withstand many years of ownership.
Best: 2023
The 2023 model year is still technically part of the same generation of Honda Passports as 2024 and 2025. Not much has changed between them, aside from minor updates to the cabin and alternative trims. Despite those minimal alterations, the 2023 Passport has found itself with higher J.D. Power ratings in all fields, from resale value to reliability. In other words, this version is regarded as just as good as its newer counterparts — if not outright better.
Unfortunately, the 2023 Passport has been subject to four recalls over the years, primarily due to steering and brake issues in many models. These, at least, aren't common issues, and you might be able to avoid them entirely even if you own a Honda that's been recalled. Beyond that, most owners of this model year have few things to say that aren't positive. While you might struggle to find it brand-new today, it's still a perfectly reasonable choice if you want a modern Passport while saving a few extra bucks.
Best: 2022
Functionally, there are very few differences between the 2022 Honda Passport and the 2023 model. Despite this, it actually ends up having a higher consumer rating on J.D. Power, falling a bit short in reliability but knocking its successor out with a better driving experience and resale value. It's also been able to avoid having as many recalls, with the aforementioned fuel filler problems not being an issue on this version. It's a prime example of how even the most similar vehicles can still have their own unique appeal.
Of course, you'll have to keep the effects of age in mind when checking out these barely-older models. Each passing year will knock a chunk out of the Passport's overall value while increasing the amount of maintenance required to keep it in shape. We've previously mentioned this model to be one of the most reliable Honda models ever built, but that doesn't change how it might depreciate faster than other vehicles from the same brand. The 2022 Passport is still a fantastic SUV, though, even if simple time differences can so heavily affect why people might be drawn to it instead of the 2023 model.
Best: 2021
It might seem like the 2021 Honda Passport is in the same situation as its slightly newer counterparts, sharing few fundamental differences with the 2022 release. Once you look a bit more closely, though, there are some differences that have made owners of the 2021 model glad they didn't wait. The older Passport includes LED high beams that are absent from the later release, and certain trim levels were dropped entirely. If you're looking for a wider range of features and capabilities, the 2021 model offers the most options.
The 2021 Passport isn't a bad choice by any means, but it also has some of its own problems despite contributing to the lineup's place in Honda's 10 top-selling SUVs of all time. On top of having more recalls than its successors, it was also rated as having worse reliability. It's worrying to see this for a vehicle that's around 5 years old already, but long-term owner reviews have still been very positive. 2021 Passports might be a riskier choice, but they're a worthwhile risk if you want to fine-tune the specifics of your purchase.
Best: 1996
If you're going for classic Honda Passport models, even the latest versions will hardly amount to more than $3,500 due to how long they've been around. It should be obvious that they won't be able to compete with the newer releases when it comes to reliability and maintenance, especially when you look at owner reviews. Still, if you want something that can handle itself for practically no cost at all, the 1996 model is your best bet. This version of the SUV has avoided many of the complaints plaguing Passports from the 1990s, allowing it to stand the test of time relatively well.
Model year 1997 Passports have gathered some decent love from owners while having a similarly low number of complaints, but the 1996 model year has managed to edge it out in terms of appreciation. The 1996 version also has more available trim options, helping it get some appeal from those who might also go for the 2021 model year over newer versions. Either way, 1996 and 1997 Passports are extremely similar, thanks in part to their status as Honda models that are actually rebadged cars from other manufacturers. If you simply can't find the former, it's not the worst outcome in the world if you go for the latter.
Worst: 2020
You might expect the 2020 Honda Passport to be a pretty safe model year to choose. It doesn't have the worst reliability, and both its driving experience and resale value are rated above average. Those who own it have few criticisms to provide, finding themselves very pleased with the SUV's safety features and handling. With that in mind, it seems almost silly to include it in the list of worst model years rather than the best.
The reason this version of the Passport falls short is that it suffers from eight active recalls at once. Not all of these are necessarily dangerous, with one of them only covering labels with low-quality ink. Even so, problems with improperly-cured tires and poorly-calibrated air bag sensors are never something to overlook, and its numerous issues with rearview cameras were one of 13 Honda recalls that impacted millions. In the end, it's all too likely that one of these issues — or some that haven't been discovered yet — can take your own driving experience far below what others have rated it to be.
Worst: 2019
The 2019 Honda Passport suffers from the same number of recalls as the 2020 models, with the additional problem of its hood potentially opening while driving. This model year also suffers from more complaints than any other modern Passport, even beating out most of its predecessors from the pre-2000s. While it has a higher consumer rating from J.D. Power, its quality and reliability are unrated, calling both into question. You might be able to avoid those issues yourself, but the risk simply isn't worth it when you look at all the other available Passport models.
The SUVs from this model year aren't disliked by any means. The 2019 Honda Passport was the mini-Pilot people begged for back when it first came out, offering a smaller size for SUV enthusiasts while still providing plenty of legroom and its own unique look. Even so, with how most of the newer passports don't have many changes outside of facelifts, there isn't much of a point in going with a model that's fallen victim to more issues overall. Whether owners find it to be one of the most reliable Passports out there, there isn't much reason for newly-interested buyers to go for the 2019 model year.
Worst: 2001
The Honda Passport's original version started to fade right at the turn of the century, and it didn't leave on the best of terms, thanks to its 2001 model year. This one shares a similar number of complaints to its 2019 successor, and it consistently finds itself with worse customer reviews. Frame rust appears to be a very common issue across most of this SUV's second generation, and that's not too surprising. After all, these earlier versions were rebadged Isuzu Rodeos, which were also infamous for their rust problems.
There aren't many major recalls affecting the 2001 Passport, but there's not a whole lot of good to say about this model either. Some owners have found it to be exceptionally reliable, while others have been forced to deal with poor gas mileage and leaking transmissions. Plus, at the current age of these models, their prices are relatively close to each other. It just isn't able to justify a purchase over a slightly older model with fewer complaints.
Worst: 1999
The 1999 Honda Passports are in a situation similar to the 2001 models. On top of having the most total complaints – at least on the CarComplaints website — this version of the SUV also suffered from recalls thanks to issues with the rear axle. This ended up carrying over from Isuzu's side of things, making the partnership between the two brands feel more like a detriment than a positive. Many owners seem to agree, as this model year has the lowest average rating of any Passport on Edmunds.
Once again, frame rust is the biggest issue harming the 1999 Passport's reputation. It's a problem you'll find even in the best years for these older versions, but it might just be at its worst this year. Issues with brakes are also very prevalent on the 1999 Passport, with some complaints mentioning how they activate for seemingly no reason. Again, some owners have found plenty of reliability in this model year, but you really aren't likely to get that same reliability for yourself here.
Worst: 1998
The 1998 Honda Passport somehow manages to outdo both the 2001 and 1999 model years in terms of how many issues it has. Its staggering number of complaints goes beyond frame rust with further braking issues and suspension problems, and it also finds itself with even more recalls under its belt. It has higher review averages than the aforementioned Rodeo rebadges, but it also doesn't have as many reviews in general. The 1998 Passport is not a very popular SUV, and that leaves it without much of a draw today.
The 1998 model marks the beginning of the Passport's second generation, which, unfortunately, left a lot to be desired. Sales of the model steadily declined after this year, and the partnership between Honda and Isuzu was quickly dissolved once the Pilot was ready. Not every model in this generation is absurdly terrible, but it might very well be the worst generation of Passports in the SUV's history.
Worst: 1994-1995
The 1995 Honda Passport has a pretty large number of complaints, but it's not so bad compared to some of its successors. It also has some decently positive reception from a number of owners. The reason it makes its way here is mostly thanks to a combination of time and alternative options. If you really want to check out the earliest Passports, the 1996 and 1997 models have fewer complaints and similar ratings, allowing you to get a bit more time away from issues that might come up from age.
The 1994 Passport is an even bigger victim of its time unless you're buying it purely for sentimental reasons. This is the only model to come without the inclusion of airbags, which makes it perhaps the most dangerous model to drive, even when ignoring its seat belt and camshaft recalls. Safety is practically little more than a suggestion when handling the earliest Passports, which is awful for those considering one of them as a daily driver.
Methodology
Our selections for best and worst Honda Passport years were based on several factors, including recalls, ratings, complaints, and overall value. As always, your own mileage may vary when using one of these Passports for yourself. Even the most objective rankings can vary between different models from the same year, which is why you'll find many great reviews for the 1995 Passport despite it being included in the worst section. You can consider this list as a measurement of the risk you'll take in selecting one of these SUVs for yourself, regardless of whether you manage to find them new or used.
The 2002, 2000, and 1997 Honda Passports weren't included on this list for a few different reasons. These simply didn't make enough waves to appear on this list when looking at how they compared to other model years. The 2002 Passport has the fewest complaints of the lineup's second generation, but relatively low ratings keep it from being recognized as part of the SUV's best years. You'll have to make your own judgments on those models if you're able to find them for sale.