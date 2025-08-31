The Best (And Worst) Honda Passport Model Years To Buy

The Honda Passport has an interesting history. Although it was originally around all the way back in 1994, its production was halted by its 2002 model year, and the SUV wouldn't return for another 17 years. That means you'll have quite a few distinct options if you want to get your hands on one yourself, even if you're more interested in a retro look. Fans of modern rides won't have to worry either, as the Passport stands as a capable & affordable alternative to the Subaru Outback and other similar vehicles.

As always, there are some things to worry about if you're after specific Honda Passport models. Not all of them are created equally in terms of overall quality, which could lessen your long-term enjoyment regardless of whether you plan on taking advantage of resale values. Since the SUV had such a delayed revival, too, there isn't an in-between option for those who aren't happy with its latest model years or arguably outdated beginnings. Those who want a Passport of their own will likely want to avoid some models while putting their full focus on others.