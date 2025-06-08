5 Affordable Alternatives To The Subaru Outback

Selecting five affordable alternatives to the Subaru Outback starts with defining the Outback's most important attributes. These should form the foundation of whatever vehicles make the list of Outback alternatives. The ground rules are that only new cars will be included, they must be available with all-wheel drive, must be a two-row layout in a wagon or SUV-style body, and must be priced under or comparable to the $44,730 MSRP cost of the top 2025 Outback trim, the Touring XT. Some off-road adaptations are also required.

First, a recap of the 2025 Subaru Outback. The Outback is a mid-sized wagon that has been an integral part of the Subaru lineup since it first appeared in 1995 as a trim package for the Legacy wagon. The 2025 Subaru Outback offers a choice of two different flat-four engines, a standard 2.5-liter normally aspirated version with 182 horsepower or a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine that produces 260 horsepower. Both engines send their power through a CVT to all four wheels.

Performance of the standard engine Outback shows a zero-to-60 mph time of 8.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 16.8 seconds. The turbo engine noticeably improves the Outback's acceleration, giving a zero-to-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds, while the quarter-mile takes 14.6 seconds. Ground clearance of most Outback trims is 8.7 inches, with the Wilderness version offering an increased 9.5 inches. A total of nine trim levels are available on the 2025 Subaru Outback, ranging from the Base at $29,995 MSRP to the Touring XT at $44,730 MSRP (add $1,420 for destination and delivery).

