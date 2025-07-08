13 Honda Recalls That Impacted Millions

Although Honda isn't the biggest car manufacturer in the world, it's still pretty high up there. The company has been around since the 1940s and continues to push boundaries with its many vehicles on offer. But even though you have plenty of options when looking at every Honda model available in 2025, some buyers will want to save time and money with a used car instead. This isn't always a bad choice, but a poorly-managed ride isn't the only thing you'll need to be wary of.

Throughout the years, Honda has been forced to deal with a wide number of recalls. Some of these aren't so impactful, simply dealing with incorrect manuals, but others could lead to increased risk of vehicular damage or personal injury. Worse yet, many of these recalls ended up impacting millions of cars at once, which also makes it possible that some still-affected owners might not be aware of the issues. There have been at least 13 notable Honda recalls that have impacted millions, and each one poses a significant danger to anyone inside the affected vehicles.