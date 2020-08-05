Honda announces recalls on Odyssey, Passport, and Pilot

Honda has announced some significant recalls that cover approximately 608,000 vehicles in the United States. Free recall repairs will vary with the specific vehicle and include two software updates, the replacement of review cameras, and the replacement of the sliding door outer door handle cables. Honda is clear that there have been no reported crashes or injuries related to any of the recall actions.

The recalls include a gauge control module software recall for 2018 through 2020 Honda Odyssey vans, 2019 through 2020 Honda Passport, and 2019 through 2021 Honda Pilot. The software that controls the speedometer display will be updated at no cost to prevent any potential malfunctions. Honda says that malfunctions can include the temporary shutdown of the display.

A front control box software recall has also been issued for the 2019 through 2020 Honda Odyssey, 2019 through 2020 Honda Passport, and 2019 through 2021 Honda Pilot. Another recall covers the rearview camera of the 2019 through 2020 Honda Odyssey. Honda is replacing those cameras with updated units at no cost to resolve durability issues that could distort the image.

The 2018 through 2020 Honda Odyssey also has a sliding door outer handle cable recall. Honda says that water can enter the outer handles of the sliding doors and drip on the cables connected to the door latch mechanisms. In freezing temperatures, ice could form on the cable and prevent the door from latching. An unlatched sliding door could open while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the chance of injury to passengers.