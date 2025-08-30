13 Tiny Car Engines With Unexpectedly Impressive Horsepower

After returning to the top level of competition in 2017, Toyota has seen a run of success in the World Rally Championship, racking up five consecutive drivers' titles between 2019 and 2023 and four manufacturers' titles between 2021 and 2024. The expertise gleaned from competition has been transferred into the manufacturer's road cars, most notably to the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, which directly borrow technology from the WRC efforts.

The GR Yaris was the first to arrive, being an adaptation of a competition car scheduled for the 2020 season that ended up being axed. Thankfully, Toyota decided that the roadgoing version of the car would be produced anyway, even if the brand decided to stick with its older competition-spec car for a couple of extra seasons. It was followed up by the GR Corolla, which was created as a way to appeal to markets like North America, where the Yaris was simply too small to sell well. Both variations have proved to be a huge success for Toyota, with the brand even announcing that it was opening a second production line in the U.K. to cater to the growing GR Corolla demand.

Both the GR Corolla and GR Yaris feature the G16E-GTS, a 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine that makes up to 300 horsepower. Its forged internals, hydro-lock resistant air intake, and beefy turbocharger are all evidence of its rallying pedigree, while its competition-derived all-wheel drive system ensures that its power hits the ground at all four corners like a true rally champion.