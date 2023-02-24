Here's Why The DeltaWing Coupe May Be One Of The Ugliest Racecars Ever Made

There's a reason why legendary aircraft like the Concorde and the Space Shuttle have delta wing designs. According to the U.S. Centennial of Flight Commission, those triangular-shaped wings are more efficient in high-speed flight. It's also the reasoning behind the DeltaWing racing car, an exclusive member of the most unusual oddities ever to hit professional racetracks.

Born in the eclectic mind of car designer Ben Bowlby, the first DeltaWing concept appeared at the 2010 Chicago Auto Show. The DeltaWing was supposed to be the next-gen IndyCar, but fate had other plans.

The DeltaWing caught the fancy of American Le Mans Series head honcho Don Panoz, who successfully pitched the car for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The car made its professional racing debut in 2012 at Le Mans with some help from Nissan, Michelin, and All-American Racers (AAR), but didn't finish after getting knocked off the track by a Toyota. Still, Road & Track said the DeltaWing blew away the crowd at Le Mans for its otherworldly styling.