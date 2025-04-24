10 Of The Rarest Volkswagen Models Ever Made

One of the rarest variants of the Volkswagen Golf was never meant to be built; instead, it was intended to stay as a concept. The Volkswagen Golf Country took elements of SUV design and applied them to the Mk2 Golf, resulting in not only a car that looked unique, but one with some unique talents. It was fundamentally still a Golf underneath, specifically a Golf Syncro, which was built at Volkswagen's main factory before being sent to Steyr-Daimler-Puch, the makers of the Mercedes G-Wagon, for conversion into Golf Country spec. Thanks to its unique overhaul, it was also a genuinely capable off-roader.

Per Volkswagen, the conversion involved 438 new parts, transforming the car with a near-five-inch lift, off-road suspension, underbody skid plates, and bull bars. Despite being significantly heavier than the standard Golf as a result of this transformation, VW didn't offer any performance boost for the Golf Country. That meant it was slower and its handling was less sharp than a standard Golf, but on the flip side, it also meant that the Golf Country could go places that no standard Golf would ever be able to. A total of 7,735 examples of the car were built, although none were ever sold officially in America. In the decades since its launch, a few examples have been known to have been imported Stateside, but they still remain extremely rare.

