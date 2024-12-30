10 Of The Weirdest Cars Made In The 2010s

Some decades produce a wider range of weird and wonderful cars than others. The '90s and '00s saw manufacturers experiment with retro-modern styling, resulting in weird-but-popular models like the Chrysler PT Cruiser and the strangely ahead of its time Pontiac Aztek. Likewise, the 2020s has so far been a great time for weird cars, with EV makers trying to stand out from the crowd with unusual designs and eyebrow-raising performance numbers. Want a family-sized electric sedan with over 1,200 horsepower on tap? Look no further than the Lucid Air Sapphire. Fancy an electric pickup that looks like a rendering glitch in a video game? Try a Tesla Cybertruck.

Advertisement

Sandwiched in between those two eras was the 2010s, which produced a lot less weird cars than its surrounding decades. Manufacturers were still recovering from the effects of the Great Recession, and didn't have money to waste on niche oddities. Tightening emissions rules also loomed large, with necessary powertrain improvements gobbling up development budgets that could otherwise have been spent on developing new, unusual models.

Still, the 2010s still produced a few strange cars, from drop-top crossovers to road legal single seater race cars. These 10 are among our favorites from the decade, and deserve to be celebrated even if most of them never sold well.