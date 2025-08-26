13 Used Cars That Can Get 40 MPG Or More

Anyone who's browsing the used car market for the first time in a while will find themselves facing a huge confusing array of models and powertrains to pick from. Alongside traditional gas-powered cars, there are also mild hybrids, full hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and all-electric cars on the market, and each offer their own efficiency benefits, as well as their own drawbacks. Not everyone has the desire or ability to switch to an all-electric car, particularly if they don't have access to a charger at home, and plug-in hybrid vehicles also need to be regularly connected to a charger if they are to get anywhere close to their officially quoted efficiency figures.

That leaves mild hybrids and full hybrids as the most efficient options, both of which are in plentiful supply in the used market. It's worth diving deeper into the differences between mild, full, and plug-in hybrids if you're not already clued up on hybrid tech, to make sure you pick the powertrain that's best suited to your driving needs. However, if you simply want the most efficient used car available that doesn't require you to plug into a charger, these models are a safe bet. Each achieves over 40 mpg combined according to the EPA, with some even reaching past 50 mpg.