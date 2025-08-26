12 Diesel Cars To Buy Before They're Discontinued

The Ford F-150 used to be the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. until it was dethroned by the RAV4 recently, and it's already lost its diesel engine. Currently, it is only available with some gasoline variants and an electric option, the F-150 Lightning. It is certainly not a stretch to imagine that the F-250, which is the bigger, badder version of the F-150 will soon follow suit. In 2025, the F-250 is still available with two versions of diesel engines. The first is a 6.7 liter V8 that makes 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, while a high output (HO) version produces 500 hp, alongside 1,200 lb-ft of torque.

When equipped with the HO diesel, the F-250 can tow 22,000 pounds, haul 3,766 pounds, and has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 11,400 pounds. In 2025, five trims are available, which are the XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum. Pricing for the entry-level XL trim begins at $45,300, though upgrading to the regular diesel comes at a $10,495 premium, and the high output diesel will set you back $12,995. This is exclusive of a $2,095 destination fee.

The impressive suite of driver assist features includes a post-crash safety system, all-wheel ABS, an engine immobilizer, and an 8-inch infotainment screen as standard. If these MSRPs still look exorbitant, used models from 2020 or younger are currently selling for about $30,000 — which is actually a pretty neat way to get a fairly new-ish F-250 diesel.