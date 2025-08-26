12 Diesel Cars To Buy Before They're Discontinued
It is no secret that diesel engines in the U.S. are going the way of the dodo, and time is running out to buy them. Only five companies still sell a diesel-powered vehicle new in 2025, and they're all trucks or vans. We cannot claim that this situation is in any way surprising, because the writing has been on the wall for years now. However, with emissions laws getting tighter faster than anyone expected, the diesel-pocalypse is happening way sooner now. In the very near future, we might see engines like the Cummins 6.7 Turbo Diesel and the Ford 6.7 PowerStroke bite the dust, despite decent demand.
Also, many legendary diesels have already been discontinued, like the Ford 7.3-liter PowerStroke. Brands like Subaru, which never offered diesels in the U.S. to begin with have axed diesels from lineups globally, not just in America. In 2023, Ford stopped offering a diesel engine on the F-150, and Dodge's RAM 1500 followed suit the following year by dropping its EcoDiesel offering.
Other brands, including luxury makes like Mercedes-Benz and Audi, have been quietly phasing out their diesel offerings over the past decade. What we consumers are left with is a dramatically shrinking pool of diesel options, and soon, even these will be gone.
Ford F-250
The Ford F-150 used to be the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. until it was dethroned by the RAV4 recently, and it's already lost its diesel engine. Currently, it is only available with some gasoline variants and an electric option, the F-150 Lightning. It is certainly not a stretch to imagine that the F-250, which is the bigger, badder version of the F-150 will soon follow suit. In 2025, the F-250 is still available with two versions of diesel engines. The first is a 6.7 liter V8 that makes 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, while a high output (HO) version produces 500 hp, alongside 1,200 lb-ft of torque.
When equipped with the HO diesel, the F-250 can tow 22,000 pounds, haul 3,766 pounds, and has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 11,400 pounds. In 2025, five trims are available, which are the XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum. Pricing for the entry-level XL trim begins at $45,300, though upgrading to the regular diesel comes at a $10,495 premium, and the high output diesel will set you back $12,995. This is exclusive of a $2,095 destination fee.
The impressive suite of driver assist features includes a post-crash safety system, all-wheel ABS, an engine immobilizer, and an 8-inch infotainment screen as standard. If these MSRPs still look exorbitant, used models from 2020 or younger are currently selling for about $30,000 — which is actually a pretty neat way to get a fairly new-ish F-250 diesel.
Ford Super Duty F-350 and F-450
The Super Duty F-350 and F-450 are also available with the same diesel engine as above, because it is shared across the Super Duty range — for now. Specifically, buyers can option their 2025 SD F-350s and 450s with either the 6.7 PowerStroke, or the 6.7 HO PowerStroke from above. Diesels are the only option on the F-450 XL. This setup can produce a maximum of 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque, and can tow and haul up to 25,000 and 6,542 pounds on the F-350 respectively. On the F-450, however, the numbers are even more impressive, with a maximum towing capacity of 30,000 pounds and a payload of 5,917 pounds, courtesy of the 14,000-pound GVWR.
It's worth noting that both the 350 as well as the 450 are available in pickup-truck form, and as a chassis-cab variant that can be customized to the specific needs of the buyer. Engine and powertrain options are shared across the pickup and chassis-cab lineup. Other engine options on the 2025 Super Duty lineup include a 6.8-liter gasoline V8 engine that makes 405 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque, and a 7.3-liter V8 gas engine that produces 430 hp alongside 485 lb-ft of torque. Pricing for the diesel F-350 begins from $59,185 — $48,690 for the base model XL trim plus $10,495 to upgrade to the diesel. For the F-450, the entry-level XL trim comes in at $62,050 and the diesel engine is included.
Dodge RAM 2500
In a carbon-copy move, the RAM stopped offering the much-beloved EcoDiesel engine on its medium-duty RAM 1500 just a few short months after Ford killed the diesel on the F-150. As such, RAM, now owned by Stellantis, will probably also axe the diesel that is currently offered on the larger RAM 2500 Heavy Duty pickups. As of writing, however, the 6.7-liter I6 engine is still an optional upgrade on the 2025 RAM HD 2500. It sends power to the wheels via the standard eight-speed automatic TorqueFlite transmission, and produces 430 hp and 1,075 lb-ft of torque, which is pretty much the industry standard.
Pricing for the 2025 RAM 2500 Heavy Duty starts with a base MSRP of $45,660, for the 4x2 Tradesman trim — but the 6.7 diesel is only for 4x4 versions, which start at $48,590. In addition, the actual upgrade cost to the Cummins 6.7 is $12,595. So, to get a new, 2025 Dodge RAM 2500 HD with a diesel, the entry price will be $61,185, in addition to a destination charge of $2,095. However, the numbers may well be worth the price, as the diesel will be able to tow 20,000 pounds, haul 2,740 pounds, and will have a GVWR of 10,000 pounds.
Dodge RAM Heavy Duty 3500 and 4500
Just as the Ford F-350 and F-450 are the bigger siblings to the F-250, so too is the case with Dodge RAM. The RAM Heavy Duty 3500 and 4500 are larger, tougher versions of the RAM 2500, and are also available as pickups or as customizable chassis-cab frames. In 2025, both models can be optioned with a high output 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine that makes 430 hp and a whopping 1,075 lb-ft of torque. This powerplant powers the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, which, together with the massive torque from the engine allows the RAM 3500 to tow a maximum of 36,610 pounds and haul 6,050 pounds, and gives it a GVWR of 11,040 pounds.
The RAM 4500 is even more suited to these tasks, being able to tow and haul up to 30,180 and 9,330 pounds respectively, with a GVWR of 16,500 pounds. The economy on these massive trucks is not calculated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), since their GVWR exceeds 8,500 pounds. Pricing for the RAM 3500 in 2025 begins at $49,890 for the 4x4 Tradesman trim, and the diesel engine is a $12,595 premium.
The 4500 chassis cab is a similar story, with the Tradesman trim starting at $55,870, and the diesel engine running buyers an additional $9,495. There are cheaper entry points, like the standard engine 4x2 – but those aren't diesels. RAM HD trucks carry a destination charge of $2,095.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
With the F-150 and RAM 1500 no longer offering a diesel option, the GM group comes to the rescue with the only medium duty pickup truck that still comes with a diesel engine by default. We're talking, of course, about the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, which has a base engine that is a 2.7-liter four-cylinder making 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Other engine options include a 5.3-liter V8 making 355 hp and 383 lb-ft, and a larger 6.2-liter version of the same V8. However, a 3.0-liter diesel engine with a turbocharger is also an optional upgrade in 2025, though this engine is only offered on the topmost two trims, LT and RST. The diesel engine makes 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque at 2,750 RPM, giving the 2025 Silverado 1500 a towing rating of 13,300 pounds – not the best, but still impressive.
The diesel truck has a GVWR of 7,000 pounds, which means it has a maximum payload of 1,950 pounds. Being a diesel, the Silverado 1500 will have superior economy under load, and Chevy estimates that the diesel variant will get 17 mpg in the city, 20 mpg on the highway, and 18 mpg combined. The entry-level WT trim begins at $37,000 (destination $2,195), though the diesel engine option is not offered on the regular cab variants. Even with a double cab configuration, the 3.0-liter Duramax is only an option on the LT trim, bringing the minimum entry price to $55,640.
GMC Sierra 1500
The GMC Sierra 1500 is very closely related to the Chevy Silverado 1500 we just mentioned; just like how the Yukon is related to the Tahoe and Suburban. For 2025, the GMC Sierra 1500 also offers a diesel engine — the same diesel engine that comes in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. A 3.0-liter Duramax six-cylinder making 305 hp along with 495 lb-ft of torque. This unit would be mated to an 10-speed automatic transmission, which lets the Sierra 1500 tow 13,200 pounds and haul 2,240 pounds, while maintaining a GVWR of 7,000 pounds.
Pricing for the entry-level Pro 2WD trim begins at $40,495 plus a destination charge of $2,195, though the Duramax diesel is only offered on double cab variants. On the double cab variants, though, readers should note that the 3.0 diesel is available only on the Elevation trim and above, which means the minimum price to pay for a new 2025 Sierra 1500 diesel is $52,695 (MSRP), and the cost to upgrade to the 3.0-liter Duramax is an additional $2,040. On the used market, prices for diesel Sierra 1500s from 2020 and younger start from about $22,500, so that could potentially be the smarter purchase.
Chevy Silverado 2500
The Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is the heavy-duty version of the Silverado 1500 medium-duty from earlier, and it has, arguably, the best diesel engine on this list. The regular, base-model engine is a 6.6-liter V8 unit that makes 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque, which is quite respectable. But, among the other engine options is a massive, hulking 6.6-liter V8 unit that churns out an eye-watering 975 lb-ft of torque alongside 470 hp, all of which is sent to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. When equipped with the diesel, the Silverado 2500 will be able to tow an outstanding 20,000 pounds, haul 4,022 pounds, and will have a GVWR of 6,686 pounds.
It's huge too, coming in at 81.9 inches wide, 250 inches long, and 79.8 inches tall — though the 159.0 inch wheelbase means that it'll be fairly maneuverable for its size. Pricing for the 2025 Silverado 2500 begins at $47,495 ($2,195 destination) for the entry-level WT trim, though, as per established pattern, the diesel options aren't available on the lower offerings. To get the diesel option, buyers would need to first opt for the double cab with any bed size, though the diesel is available even on the entry-level WT trim this time around, bringing the barrier-to-entry price to $59,185.
GMC Sierra 2500 Heavy Duty
Many Chevrolet vehicles will have a more souped-up version made by sister company GMC, and it's no different here. The GMC Sierra 2500 Heavy Duty is the more "luxury" version of the Silverado 2500 from before; but make no mistake – this truck is a beastly workhorse when it needs to be. The standard engine is the same 6.6-liter V8 gas engine from earlier that puts out an already impressive 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque. Upgrade to the optional Duramax V8 unit that displaces 6.6 liters though, and those numbers will begin to look a bit yesterday-ish.
This is because the Duramax diesel engine — which is the same one as on the Silverado 2500 — makes 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque, making the Sierra 2500 HD especially suited for heavy workloads. However, since it is a GMC, it also comes with several more options than the ones available on the Chevy, such as the available much-upgraded Bose surround-sound audio system, more premium materials, and the powered multi-point tailgate that is actually included on most of the mid and top-tier trims. Pricing for the 2025 Sierra HD begins at $62,185 for the version with the diesel 6.6-liter V8 engine, with a destination charge of $2,195 included in that price.
Chevrolet Tahoe
The first vehicle on our list that isn't a pickup truck is also from GMC, who is absolutely dominating this list. It is the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe, which, alongside its lengthier cousin, the Chevrolet Suburban, is available with the same 3.0-liter TurboDiesel inline-six from the Silverado 1500 from above. This engine makes 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque, and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It can seat up to seven passengers, and pricing begins at $62,095 for the entry-level LS trim. Furthermore, the Tahoe is rated for a GVWR of 7,600 pounds, and can tow 8,200 pounds when properly outfitted for the job.
Standard features on the 2025 Tahoe include a limited-slip diff at the rear, lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alerts, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 17.7-inch multi-infotainment display, and loads more. That is over and above the fantastic driver assistance suite, which includes full-auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and warning, and a 360-degree-view camera.
The diesel engine is an optional extra that will run buyers an additional $5,495, and is offered only on the LT trim and higher. That LT trim comes in with a base MSRP of $65,095, and all variants carry a destination charge of $2,595, which is included in the MSRP of the vehicle. Thus, the total price for a new 2025 Tahoe diesel would be $70,590.
Chevrolet Suburban
The Suburban is the longer version of the Tahoe, with the 2025 Suburban being 226.3 inches long, and the 2025 Tahoe coming in at 211.3 inches. There really isn't much difference between the two, right down to the engine options. To that end, the 2025 Suburban also offers the trusty 3.0 diesel Duramax just like the Tahoe, that makes 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. This unit is also paired to the same 10-speed automatic transmission. The Suburban can seat up to nine passengers comfortably, though this number would decrease by one if the optional captain's chairs are equipped in the second row.
Furthermore, readers might be interested to learn that the Suburban is actually the longest-running nameplate of any vehicle in history, first debuting in 1926. The Suburban can tow a solid 8,100 pounds, though not many people would make use of that feature. Pricing for the 2025 models begins with a base MSRP of $71,095 for the just-above-entry-level LT trim, where the 3.0 Diesel carries a $5,620 upcharge. This brings the minimum price for a new diesel 2025 Suburban to $76,715, which is inclusive of a $2,595 destination delivery charge.
GMC Yukon
The GMC Yukon is one of the most popular SUVs in America, and has been for some time. The more upscale version of the Tahoe and Suburban from earlier, it's especially suited for people with large families who spend a lot of time commuting or on the road. Readers would also probably know that there is an even more luxurious version of the Yukon on the market, in the form of the Cadillac Escalade — though the Escalade only has gasoline variants alongside an electric one. Anyway, in 2025, there are no less than five trims offered on the Yukon, along with a choice of three engines.
Among those engines is the 3.0-liter I6 from the Silverado and Sierra 1500 that makes 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. It's a fairly practical vehicle too, with the capability to seat up to seven passengers, if the optional second row captain's chairs are not included. This beast is among the last SUVs that can be had with a diesel engine in America, and will likely fall victim to ever-more-stringent emissions regulations in the very near future. For now though, the 2025 Yukon comes in with a base MSRP of $70,495 for the base-model Elevation trim, where the 3.0 diesel engine will carry a $4,265 premium.
Mercedes Sprinter
And with the 2025 Mercedes Sprinter van, we're already at the end of the list of new diesel vehicles that are available in America in 2025. Yes, really — that's all the diesels that are currently on sale in this country. The Sprinter is available as a cargo-cum-crew van, passenger transport van, and as a commercial van, in varying sizes across the platform. Among other engine choices, there is also the option to spec your Sprinter with a 2.0-liter four-banger engine that makes 168 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. This setup would come paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, and with a 15 mpg highway (approximate) fuel economy.
Sprinters are popular for large families, just like the three big GM SUVs that we covered right now, though, of course, the Sprinter is far more luxurious. This luxury does carry a premium though, with the base-model standard roof Sprinter trim coming in with a base MSRP of $56,930. And that's it — you can now tell people that you can name every diesel vehicle on sale in America when the talk dies down at the next family soiree.