Why Was The RAM 1500 EcoDiesel Discontinued?

For fans of raw towing power, the news that Ram and Jeep were no longer going to offer the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine beyond 2023 was somber. According to Netherlands-based Stellantis, which owns Ram, the decision was part of the company's new focus on electric vehicles.

However, another reason for the discontinuation is likely the mounting emissions fines Stellantis faces, which number in the millions. In late 2024, Stellantis was ordered to fork over $4.2 million in a settlement with the California Air Resources Board (CARB), due to some alleged shenanigans involving an emissions-defeating device included on some of Ram's 3.0-liter diesel engines.

This wasn't the first time a Stellantis brand was fined, either, as Stellantis-owned Dodge discontinued the Hemi engine after it couldn't meet new emissions standards and incurred $235 million in penalties. In place of these engines, Stellantis is now focusing on its Hurricane turbocharged gasoline engines and electric power, with the automaker teasing the Ram 1500 Ramcharger EV truck that's set to launch in 2026.

