These Are The Ram EcoDiesel Years You Should Avoid (According To Owners)
In the modern era, truck manufacturers always seek to innovate in two key areas: fuel efficiency and power. In 2014, VM Motori made a notable stride in both aspects with the introduction of the EcoDiesel engine, a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that swiftly made headlines for its notable power and standout fuel efficiency. It boasted a fuel economy of 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway while packing 240 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It didn't take long for the EcoDiesel engine to catch on, standing at the forefront of the automotive industry.
Since its 2014 debut, two major brand manufacturers have implemented the EcoDiesel engine. In addition to powering one of Jeep's most fuel-efficient diesel SUVs ever starting in 2020, it was a staple of RAM's truck offerings for years. It was brought in for the 2014 RAM 1500 light-duty pickup truck, sticking with the model until 2023, when it was announced that the EcoDiesel was to be discontinued. It leaves behind a legacy of enhancing numerous RAM trucks throughout the years, but that's not to say that there aren't some models that were made worse by the V6's inclusion. According to RAM owners themselves, these specific EcoDiesel-powered trucks should be avoided if you can help it.
Many recommend steering clear of the 2014 1500 EcoDiesel
As the first year, 2014 set the tone for the RAM 1500 EcoDiesel variety. Despite being advertised as a high performer with comparatively strong fuel mileage, many of those who've owned them recommend against them.
Issues with the engine itself are quite prominent with this specific model year, with everything from persistent check engine lights to total engine failure being reported. "While cruising 100kph on a highway, a sudden check engine light went off and within a blink of an eye, the engine halted completely," wrote one Car Complaints user. Others have had similar problems at different points. Some suffered engine failure close to 150,000 miles, while others recall their EcoDiesel engine giving up around 20,000. To say these specific engines are unpredictable is an understatement.
In addition to being all over the place when it comes to engine performance and lifespan, the 2014 RAM 1500 EcoDiesel can get expensive to repair. For instance, one user on the EcoDieselRam.com forum told the tale of their 2014 model failing at just under 57,000 miles, with the engine seizing and the torque converter going with it. In the end, they had to deal with a massive bill: "$14,550.00 for a new engine and torque converter including parts, labor, and taxes." There are definitely ways that a mechanic can overcharge for their services, but this level of repair at such low mileage is as unavoidably expensive as it is absurd.
The 2015 1500 EcoDiesel didn't improve on the 2014
With the 2014 RAM 1500 EcoDiesel causing all kinds of headaches for drivers, one would hope that the following year's model would set things right. This wasn't so much the case, as owners continued to report problems with the truck.
Sadly, many drivers have had their engines blow up and needed to have them replaced. "I purchased a fully loaded Ram 1500 with an Eco-Diesel with a sticker of close to $57000.00...It has blown up 3 times," wrote a Car Complaints user, having purchased their 2015 1500 EcoDiesel not long after it released. Another owner shared in 2016 about the time they wound up stranded on vacation when their engine blew at just 19,595 miles. In some cases, folks have had their engine suddenly blow with thousands fewer miles than that. It's hard to pin this on something like one's bad habits harming the engine, as at this point, they've hardly had a chance to.
Less major yet still frustrating problems have arisen as well. "I had 2 glow plug failures the first resulting in a new head at 26 K miles second at 77K miles that was drilled and extracted – 3 right axles, transmission seals,front struts,radio,BCM,Fuel pump the list goes on and on I had over 50 K in warranty repairs in 6 years with 6 months," detailed HVAC1957 on the ProMaster Forum. Others have reiterated the fuel pump being faulty, which prevented the truck from starting altogether.
The 2016 1500 EcoDiesel doesn't have a great reputation either
Another RAM EcoDiesel offering that many don't endorse is the 2016 RAM 1500 EcoDiesel, as this line of trucks is plagued with engine issues. A common problem with the 2016 1500 EcoDiesel engine is that, despite hardly seeing the road, it will up and die out of nowhere. "The second engine failed at 60,000. The first was 47,600, so, this engine only lasted 13,000 miles," commented one RAM 1500 Big Horn EcoDiesel owner on Car Complaints. To make matters worse, the engine died on Christmas Eve of all days, making getting ahold of a tow truck a tremendous hassle. Other drivers had their engines replaced as many as three times, only for it to give out yet again after only a few thousand miles.
While others managed to luck out and not have to contend with total failure, engine stalling did ultimately arise. Back in 2015, a Car Complaints user wrote, "My 2016 Ram 1500 Eco Diesel stalled while reversing out of drive way. Could not drive for about 10 mins. Finally when truck worked engine light came on. My truck has 101 miles." Another driver reported a clogged drive shaft and damaged pinions from simply driving through grass, causing their truck to stall. For some, all the trouble with their 2016 wasn't even worth it, with the excessive repairs and resulting stress nullifying the slight mileage improvement.
Like with any vehicle, one's own mileage with these Ram EcoDiesel model years may vary. Surely, there are numerous drivers out there who had fine experiences with them. At the same time, the volume of negative assessments can't be ignored.