These Are The Ram EcoDiesel Years You Should Avoid (According To Owners)

As the first year, 2014 set the tone for the RAM 1500 EcoDiesel variety. Despite being advertised as a high performer with comparatively strong fuel mileage, many of those who've owned them recommend against them.

Issues with the engine itself are quite prominent with this specific model year, with everything from persistent check engine lights to total engine failure being reported. "While cruising 100kph on a highway, a sudden check engine light went off and within a blink of an eye, the engine halted completely," wrote one Car Complaints user. Others have had similar problems at different points. Some suffered engine failure close to 150,000 miles, while others recall their EcoDiesel engine giving up around 20,000. To say these specific engines are unpredictable is an understatement.

In addition to being all over the place when it comes to engine performance and lifespan, the 2014 RAM 1500 EcoDiesel can get expensive to repair. For instance, one user on the EcoDieselRam.com forum told the tale of their 2014 model failing at just under 57,000 miles, with the engine seizing and the torque converter going with it. In the end, they had to deal with a massive bill: "$14,550.00 for a new engine and torque converter including parts, labor, and taxes." There are definitely ways that a mechanic can overcharge for their services, but this level of repair at such low mileage is as unavoidably expensive as it is absurd.

