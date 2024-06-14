Why Your Next Truck Should Be Gas-Powered, Not Electric

Although the concept isn't new by any stretch of the imagination, electric pickup trucks are a fairly new segment of the market in reality. Several automakers have promised to make an electric truck recently, and even fewer have actually delivered on the promise. As of early June 2024, the only EV trucks you can theoretically go out and buy are the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and (love it or hate it) the Tesla Cybertruck. GM's EV Silverado and Sierra trucks have not yet come to dealer lots, and the electric RAM truck on the horizon still has a year or two before you'll start seeing them. The GMC Hummer EV, while technically a pickup truck in that it has a bed present in some forms, is not advertised as a useful work vehicle.

You really don't have a lot of options if you have your heart set on buying an EV truck right now. However, both the Rivian R1T and F-150 Lightning have been fairly well received since hitting the charging ports. Do those trucks signal the upcoming death of pickup trucks. If you're of the demographic that uses pickup every day, your current truck likely isn't electric, but should the next one run on electrons instead of gasoline? Not exactly.

The electric truck market is (very slowly) growing, but the segment is nowhere near where it should be if it wants to become the next generation of trucks.