10 Discontinued Diesels We Wish Were Still Around

Its unconventional looks are enough to make it one of the strangest Audis ever built, but the A2 was arguably also one of the most innovative. It was available with both gas and diesel engines, although it was the diesels that was the clear winner for efficiency. The standard diesel achieved around 70 mpg, while Audi's special edition A2 3L could hit 94 mpg. Those are groundbreaking figures for a car made 25 years ago, and remain far ahead of the most efficient cars on sale in the U.S. today. The A2 achieved that frugality without electrification, relying instead on the modest fuel usage of its three-cylinder engine and the car's highly aerodynamic shape.

It was far from the fastest car on the market, with a 0-60 mph time of over 10 seconds. However, once it did get up to speed, the A2 could cruise on the highway without trouble. Thanks to its unique shape, it was roomier inside than its compact proportions would suggest, too. Despite its frugality, the A2's looks and its high starting price meant that it was never a sales success.

With today's regulatory focus on emissions levels, an ultra-efficient small car like the A2 seems like the ideal way to bring down emissions averages without having to convince more buyers to switch to electrified vehicles. However, such an unusual design would likely be just as much of a sticking point today as it was at its launch.

