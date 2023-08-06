8 Of The Strangest Cars Ever Built By Audi

The A2 might be one of the strangest looking superminis of its era, but there was solid reasoning behind its design. The tall, curved shape of the car was designed for maximum aerodynamic compliance, with a drag coefficient of just 0.28. Combined with its light curb weight, this made it an exceptionally frugal option, with the diesel variant of the car achieving nearly 70 mpg. The car was one of the first to be made with aluminum alloy, a key factor in Audi being able to keep the weight so low, and one that makes it tricky to repair today.

It was only ever sold in Europe, although the first examples of the A2 were manufactured in 1999, so they're just starting to become old enough to be imported Stateside under the 25-year rule. However, actually finding one to import might not be so easy. Thanks to their unusual shape and high price when new, the A2 never sold as well as Audi had hoped. The car has escaped "cult classic" status, at least for now, and most surviving examples can be picked up for the equivalent of a few thousand U.S. dollars.