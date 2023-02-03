The Incredible 1999 Bentley Supercar That Foreshadowed The Bugatti Veyron

When seeking the inspiration and precursor to the almighty Bugatti Veyron, Bentley might not be the first carmaker that springs to mind. Per Free Map Tools, there's 545 miles as the automotive-inclined crow flies between Bugatti headquarters in Molsheim, France and Bentley's native Crewe, U.K. There's at least as much distance between the design philosophies of the two firms.

Bugatti is legendary for prioritizing peak performance, complete with 1000+ horsepower, 16-valve engines. Bentley builds mighty steeds too, but also ranks with the most luxurious of luxury brands — striving in every respect to deliver the most comfortable, sophisticated, entirely indulgent customer experience.

At least, that's usually the case. In fact, an all-important connection between Bentley and Bugatti led to the production of a Bentley hypercar that clearly inspired the paradigm-shattering, 1000-horsepower Veyron. At first glance, it even seems Bentley got there first: Per TopSpeed, the working concept for the Bentley Hunaudieres debuted in 1999, while — as even Bugatti confesses — the Veyron stewed in development for several years prior to release, only hitting pavement in 2005.

It certainly seems like Bentley should have beaten Bugatti to the W16-powered punch. What happened to this concept?