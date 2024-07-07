Why Porsche Stopped Making The Diesel Edition Cayenne

Diesel automotive engines have been an enticing prospect for many manufacturers over the past few decades for a number of reasons. While diesel isn't a new approach to the internal combustion process, having been around since the late 1800s, modern diesel engines have gotten progressively more efficient, powerful, and environmentally friendly. In fact, they've gotten so good that the diesel vs. gasoline argument has become more relevant now than it has ever been.

Porsche jumped on the trend in 2009, with the introduction of the Porsche Cayenne Diesel, which seemingly marked a major shift for the future of the company as a whole. The Cayenne Diesel came to market using a V6 diesel engine supplied by Volkswagen Group manufacturer Audi, as they had a firmer grasp on developing diesel engines. The 2016 Cayenne Diesel was notably more fuel efficient than its gasoline-powered counterpart, with a 24 combined MPG compared to the latter's 20 combined MPG.

Despite a positive overall reception and promising efficiency from the Cayenne Diesel, it was abruptly axed from Porsche's vehicle lineup in 2017 after a comparably short 8-year lifecycle. Its run was even shorter in the United States, with the Cayenne Diesel only offered for three years between 2013 and 2016. The decision to cease production of the Cayenne Diesel was the result of a number of different factors, including shifting consumer interest and the Volkswagen "Dieselgate" scandal that turned potential buyers off German diesel vehicles in the mid-2010s.